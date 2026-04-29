Same-day luxury appliance repair across San Francisco and the Bay Area, PrimeFix dispatches EPA-certified technicians for Sub-Zero, Wolf, Thermador, Miele, Viking, and more.
PrimeFix serves San Francisco and the broader Bay Area with same-day luxury appliance repair, prioritizing speed to protect refrigerated and frozen goods.
Technicians are EPA-certified, factory-trained, and specialize in premium brands including Sub-Zero, Wolf, Thermador, Miele, Viking, and GE Monogram.
BBB Accredited since 2024; all technicians pass background checks, arrive uniformed, and use genuine OEM parts covered by manufacturer warranty.
Pricing is upfront and itemized before any work begins ,no estimates that shift at the invoice.
A malfunctioning Sub-Zero is not a minor inconvenience. For the homeowners, chefs, and collectors who invest in these appliances, the refrigerator is as much infrastructure as it is equipment, stocked with aged cheeses, reserve vintages, and everything the household runs on. When something goes wrong, the margin for a slow response is essentially zero.
PrimeFix was built around exactly that reality. The San Francisco-based appliance repair company specializes in high-end residential appliances across the Bay Area, with a focus on the brands that furnish the region's most thoughtfully appointed kitchens. Their technicians are factory-trained, EPA-certified, and dispatched the same day across San Francisco, Marin, the Peninsula, and the East Bay. The company's reputation rests on a simple premise: when a luxury appliance fails, the repair should match the original standard.
Not every repair technician is equipped to work on appliances at the level Sub-Zero, Wolf, or Thermador demands. These systems involve proprietary components, exacting tolerances, and engineering that diverges significantly from standard residential appliances. A repair made with aftermarket parts or by a technician unfamiliar with the platform can compromise both performance and warranty.
PrimeFix technicians carry only genuine OEM parts and are trained specifically on the brands they service. The company holds EPA certification for handling refrigerants, which is a baseline requirement for any serious Sub-Zero work, and a credential that many general appliance services do not carry. Every repair also comes with manufacturer-honored warranties on both parts and labor, which gives clients a documented assurance rather than a verbal one.
For those who rely on Sub-Zero repair San Francisco specialists, PrimeFix represents the difference between a competent generalist and a technician who knows these systems at the component level. The distinction matters when a compressor or sealed system is involved, repairs that require both technical depth and access to genuine Sub-Zero parts.
PrimeFix is BBB Accredited and carries EPA certification for refrigerant handling, a required credential for Sub-Zero compressor and sealed-system repairs.
PrimeFix's service portfolio reflects the reality of how San Francisco's high-end residential market is equipped. The brands they service read like a specification sheet for a professionally designed kitchen: Sub-Zero, Wolf, Cove, Thermador, Viking, Miele, GE Monogram, Dacor, Blue Star, DCS, True, ASKO, KitchenAid, and Bosch, among others.
This breadth matters practically. In kitchens where a Sub-Zero refrigerator anchors a suite of Wolf cooking equipment and a Miele dishwasher, the ability to call a single service for the entire lineup reduces both scheduling complexity and the risk of misdiagnosis from a technician unfamiliar with the full system. PrimeFix technicians are trained across these platforms and carry parts for the most common repair scenarios on each.
The company also works on wine coolers and ice makers, two Sub-Zero product lines where precision matters and improvised repairs tend to create recurring problems. For collectors maintaining specific temperature and humidity environments for wine storage, the calibration work is as important as the mechanical fix.
The measure of a service company is consistently what happens after the initial call, not the pitch that precedes it. PrimeFix clients describe a pattern that holds across repair types and appliance brands.
"Outstanding service," one client reported. "My Sub-Zero refrigerator was repaired quickly and professionally." Another noted the technical fluency directly:
“The technician was knowledgeable and used genuine parts. Highly recommend.”
A third described the full arc of a service visit, arrival, diagnosis, repair, and a secondary issue caught and fixed in the same visit, with the summary: "I am satisfied with the service. When my dishwasher broke down, they arrived quickly, conducted a diagnosis, repaired it, and now everything works."
Pricing transparency comes up consistently. PrimeFix provides an itemized cost breakdown before any work begins, and multiple clients have noted the absence of a gap between the estimate and the final bill. For households accustomed to white-glove service standards in other areas of their lives, this kind of operational integrity is noticed.
The field technicians themselves receive regular mention. They arrive uniformed, have passed background checks, and, by client account, treat the home accordingly. These are details that matter in spaces that have been designed with care.
PrimeFix's same-day service model is designed around a specific risk: a compromised refrigerator or freezer begins losing its contents within hours. The company prioritizes immediate dispatch precisely because the cost of delay in these scenarios is concrete, in food loss, in wine exposure, in the disruption that cascades when a kitchen goes offline.
Across San Francisco proper and the surrounding Bay Area, the company maintains the technician coverage and parts inventory to support same-day appointments as the standard, not the exception. Emergency calls are accommodated as well, for situations where a same-day window is not fast enough.
For households where the kitchen operates at a professional level, whether for daily family life or entertaining at scale, this availability is a genuine operational asset.
Booking with PrimeFix begins online or by phone. The intake process is designed to route the right technician to each job, one already trained on the specific brand and familiar with the most common failure modes for that platform. Clients provide the appliance make, model, and a description of the issue; from there, PrimeFix handles the logistics.
The company serves San Francisco and the broader Bay Area. First-time clients consistently note that the experience from first contact through repair completion reflects the same care and precision they apply to the appliances themselves.
For homeowners, property managers, and anyone maintaining a kitchen built around premium equipment, PrimeFix is the kind of resource that belongs in the contact list before it's needed, not after.
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