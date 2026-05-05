How to Prevent Stains in Granite Kitchen Sinks?

Hard water is one of the biggest reasons a granite kitchen sink starts to look dull or stained. Minerals such as calcium and magnesium leave white, chalky spots and rings when water dries on the surface. Over time, these mineral deposits can build up around the drain, faucet base, and on the drainboard of your granite stone kitchen sink. The deposits trap dirt, soap, and food residue, which then darken and resemble stains. Even a durable granite quartz stone surface cannot prevent this buildup if water always dries on it. In some areas, iron in the water can create rusty-looking marks. If you allow these deposits to sit for long periods, they become harder to remove and can damage the finish.