How to Design Seamless Interiors: Creating Flow Throughout Your Home

Every seamless interior begins with color. A unified palette creates visual continuity as you move from space to space — without making every room feel repetitive.

The 60-30-10 rule works well here: 60% dominant color (walls, large furniture), 30% secondary color (upholstery, rugs, curtains), and 10% accent (artwork, pillows, decorative objects). Choose a foundation of two or three core colors and carry them throughout the home in varying proportions.

If you're unsure where to begin, learning how to choose a color palette for your home helps you identify undertones in your existing elements — flooring, countertops, fixed finishes — and build outward from there. Once your palette is established, every subsequent decision becomes easier.

Warm neutrals like cream, taupe, and soft greige work particularly well for seamless design because they adapt to different rooms while maintaining visual connection. If you prefer bolder tones, use them as accents rather than dominant colors to preserve flow.