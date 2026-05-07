How to Keep Your Home’s Air Fresh and Healthy Year-Round

You’re in the living room, cozy on the couch, ready to jump into a movie night with the family. The house is clean, but something doesn’t feel quite right. Let’s do a quick exercise: inhale and exhale a few times deeply. Do you feel refreshed?

If not, the problem may be with your indoor air quality. It may be difficult to believe, but indoor pollution exists and can be impacting the air in your home. In this guide to your home’s air quality, we’ll show you how the indoors can be more polluted than the outdoors, and what you can do about it.