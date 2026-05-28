The Homeowner’s Seasonal AC Maintenance Guide

The air filter is one of the easiest parts to forget, but it has a major effect on how your AC performs.

When the filter gets packed with dust, pet hair, pollen, and everyday debris, air cannot move through the system as easily. That makes your unit work harder than it should. Over time, poor airflow can lead to weak cooling, higher energy bills, frozen coils, and extra strain on the blower motor.

Check your filter at the start of every cooling season. If it looks gray, dusty, or clogged, replace it. During heavy-use months, check it monthly. Homes with pets, allergies, open windows, or a lot of foot traffic may need more frequent changes.

A clean filter helps your system breathe better, and that simple step can prevent a surprising number of comfort problems.