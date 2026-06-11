How to Pick a Quartz Countertop That Fits the Way You Actually Live

Before you look at a single slab, take an honest inventory of your household. Do you cook every night, or is your kitchen mostly a coffee-and-takeout operation? Do children do homework at the kitchen island? Does your bathroom counter hold a ton of products, or just the basics?

High-activity kitchens call for surfaces that can handle daily wear without showing every mark. Quartz is an excellent match for busy households, it is highly resistant to scratches and, because it is nonporous, it resists staining and bacterial growth without ever needing to be sealed.