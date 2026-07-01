The Recreational Toys That Complete a Luxury Home

Because a premium property is really about access, and water multiplies it. A dock without a boat is a missed opportunity.

The appeal is partly practical. A boat turns a static view into a destination, opening up coves, islands, and waterfront restaurants that a road simply cannot reach. The home becomes a launch point rather than a single fixed spot.

It is also about the experience. Owners increasingly value time and memories over more square footage, and a morning on the water delivers both. A weekend on a lake or bay feels worlds away, even when it starts in the backyard.

So the pairing is natural. The home provides the base, and the boat provides the range, and together they offer a lifestyle that neither delivers alone.