Jet-Set Living: Inside John Travolta’s Aviator Paradise

John Travolta, a name that needs no introduction, has graciously provided us with unforgettable hit movies like "Saturday Night Fever, "Grease", and "Hairspray", just to name a few. In fact, the 70-year-old American award-winning actor has appeared in over 72 films and still sparking some action in the Hollywood spotlight.
With his continued success it's no surprise that he has a valuable real estate portfolio which includes a massive $10M estate in Florida's 43rd-most populated city, Ocala. It's about a 4 1/2-hour drive from Miami, but who's driving when have your own jet at your doorstep, like Travolta.
The iconic superstars spacious 9.5-acre estate, located within the 550-acre Jumbolair Aviation Estate, takes the concept of owning a luxury home to all new heights. Being one of the first residents in the fly-in community, he lives amongst the elite who also dream of "the sky's the limit".
Travolta, the acclaimed "Pulp Fiction" star, and his late wife, Kelly Preston, have long called this sprawling 7,000-square-foot mansion their home which they purchased for $3.5 million back in 2001.
Spanning 9.5 acres, the property includes a staggering 7,500-foot runway that extends right to his doorstep, an aviator's dream come true.
Capable of accommodating two airplanes, alongside two plane parking pavilions, it allows Travolta to partake in his passion for flying with the utmost convenience as an active pilot ambassador for Qantas Airways.
In fact, he has owned several aircrafts which includes a Bombardier Challenger 601, USAir Boeing 707, and a Boeing 707-138 that can seat over a hundred passengers comfortably. Also, it seems that he's always loved the flight life as he said this interesting fact during one of his interviews.
I was 5 years old when I fell in love with aviation.
John Travolta
Designed by architect Dana Smith, the estate’s architecture presents a sleek, corporate facade with Grecian columns and expansive glass windows that offer unobstructed views of the perfectly parked planes which add to the decor.
Inside, the home’s decor pays homage to the golden era of Pan Am and the glamorous days of air travel. The entrance hall, personally designed by Travolta, features model airplanes and custom hardwood floors, leading into a great room styled after a vintage travel lounge. This room, the heart of the home, showcases curved window walls dressed in long blue curtains and sophisticated furniture that invites relaxation and reminiscence of a bygone era.
The estate doesn’t skimp on modern luxuries either. The interior is complete with a private control center, a 16-car garage to house Travolta’s impressive car collection, and an indoor pool area that doubles as a cabana with a vintage airport lounge-inspired bar.
The serene resort-like area at the back, which Travolta claims as his favorite space, includes a slide, an open patio, and a dance floor with exquisite stonework flooring.
Each space within Travolta’s home tells a story of his life’s passions. The formal dining area, for instance, dazzles with a gigantic mural depicting a 1950s family at an airport, setting a perfect scene reminiscent of the 2002 film "Catch Me If You Can".
John Travolta’s Ocala luxury home offers an exciting glimpse into a life where every day is an opportunity to soar above the ordinary. Truly, this property is not just an estate; it’s an emblem of luxury, innovation, and personal passion all rolled into one fabulous star-studded runway.
If the aviation lifestyle intrigues you, consider these three properties, two of which are situated in John Travolta's community, offering the luxury of flying whenever you desire:
Address: Ocala, Florida / Jumbolair Aviation & Equestrian Estates
Price: Undisclosed / New Construction Home
Property Description
This impressive new construction home will span 5,800 square feet and feature 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a 3-car garage, and a private pool. Located in the prestigious Jumbolair Aviation & Equestrian Estates, residents will enjoy direct access to North America's largest private runway, which is equipped with GPS approach and PAPI lighting.
Perfectly located within Ocala/Marion County, The Devonshire Estate is just minutes from downtown Ocala and Gainesville, providing convenience and luxury for all aviation enthusiasts.
Address: 8475 NE 16th Terrace, Ocala, FL / Jumbolair Aviation & Equestrian Estates
Price: $2,300,000
Property Description
This bright Countryside Retreat offers a luxurious country-style living experience with 5,364 square feet of spacious grounds. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and 2 partial bathrooms at a price of $429 per square foot, this single-family home combines a pinch of history with some modern touches.
Residents can enjoy the tranquility of a rustic setting along with the unique benefits of an aviation and equestrian community. This home is an ideal choice for those who desire a serene lifestyle within a vibrant community, with access to top-notch equestrian and aviation facilities, making it a perfect sanctuary of privacy and prestige.
Address: 18528 Baseleg Ave, North Fort Myers, FL / Pine Shadows Airpark
Price: $5,000,000
Property Description
Experience the height of luxury at this newly renovated 4.19-acre estate located within the exclusive Pine Shadows Airpark in North Fort Myers. Designed to cater exclusively to private plane and helicopter enthusiasts, it features its own 3,200 ft lighted and paved airstrip, a colossal 6,400 sq ft hangar with integrated caretaker apartment and office, and a private helipad.
The main house offers its residents 6,300 sq ft of living space, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, two offices, and exquisite amenities including a gourmet kitchen with top-tier appliances, a wine tasting room with a temperature-controlled cellar, a private movie theater, and a resort-style pool area.
With a recent $1.3M renovation that included new roofing and impact-resistant windows, coupled with a state-of-the-art whole-house generator, this property promises an unparalleled living experience tailored to luxury and comfort in an aviator's dream home.
Stay informed on the latest in luxury real estate in Miami and everywhere else for that matter. Whether you are an agent seeking visibility for your million-dollar listings or a prospective buyer looking to settle down in the lap of luxury, Resident Magazine is your guide to premiere properties. Join our Resident Real Estate WhatsApp Group today to get the latest news fresh off the press.
ATTENTION AGENTS: If you want to make an impact for your client's homes and ensure your listing are seen by an affluent audience of buyers: submit your luxury home to be featured in a future article. Special advertising prices are available for agents looking to showcase their properties to a discerning audience on a consistent basis.