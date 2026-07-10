7 Drainage Problem Areas to Check Around Your Home Before Heavy Rain

Severe storm damage usually starts where residential runoff is blocked, undersized, or misdirected. The ultimate goal of storm preparation is not to stop the rainwater from falling, but to give it an unobstructed, highly efficient path completely away from your living space and foundation. Taking time to inspect these seven critical zones before a major downpour reveals exactly where surface runoff will collect, allowing you to make quick adjustments before minor issues escalate into major structural damage. Ensure your collection basins are clear, maintain proper ground slopes, and ensure your property is equipped with durable drainage supplies to keep your water management systems running smoothly through any storm.