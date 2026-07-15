Inside a Composer's Grand Upper East Side Townhouse, Now Offered at $15.5 Million

There is a grand piano on the parlor floor of 163 East 64th Street, beneath a Venetian chandelier and walls of hand-painted Fragonard murals, and for more than three decades the man who lives there has sat down at it to write songs about the city outside his windows. Kenneth Laub is a composer with more than 150 to his name, and the house he built around that work is one of the most remarkable private residences on the Upper East Side. It has just come to a new price. The James Weiss Team is now offering it at $15,500,000, down from $17 million, which brings a house that was always singular within closer reach.