Inside Edward Sterling’s Portsmouth Kitchen, Where Mono Gold Laurent Quartz Turns Entertaining Into Architecture

Edward Sterling wanted a kitchen built around cooking, hosting and daily use, not a room that only looked good in photographs.

Mono Gold Laurent quartz sets the tone across the island and splashback, with a deep charcoal base and fine gold veining.

The oversized island brings the hob, prep space, bar seating and conversation into one central zone.

Oak, blue upholstery, smoked glass, soft lighting and brass-toned details keep the dark palette warm.

The kitchen works because the stone leads the room, while the cabinetry, lighting and storage stay controlled.

Edward Sterling’s kitchen does not open quietly. It begins with a long island, a dark stone surface, gold veining, a flush gas hob, smoked glass cabinetry, black architectural framing, and a run of blue upholstered seats pulled up to an oak bar.

It belongs to the same 2026 kitchen mood that design writers have been tracking elsewhere, where darker timber, aged metals, natural materials and richer surfaces are replacing the colder all-white kitchen. Livingetc has pointed to those materials as part of the shift.