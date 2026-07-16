If you are still following up every vacuuming session by dragging out a heavy, dripping mop bucket, your cleaning routine is overdue for a redesign. Upgrading a floor cleaner usually means chasing marginal gains—a slightly larger water tank or a minor bump in suction. The Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner represents an entirely different class of upgrade. It is the first mainstream cordless appliance to combine full cyclonic vacuum suction with genuine high-temperature steam mopping, fundamentally shifting what a "clean floor" means for American kitchens, mudrooms, and pet households.
The S9 Artist Steam heats water internally to roughly 320°F (160°C) and maintains a continuous outlet temperature above 210°F directly against the microfiber roller. This concentrated thermal energy accomplishes two physical tasks that cold-water mops cannot:
Liquefying Stubborn Grease: It flash-melts dried bacon grease, maple syrup, and cooking oils so the soft roller lifts them cleanly into the waste tank rather than smearing them across your tile.
Chemical-Free Sanitization: It naturally sanitizes sealed hard floor surfaces without relying on harsh chemical detergents. For households with crawling toddlers or pets prone to licking floors, natural thermal sanitation provides peace of mind without chemical residue.
Steam alone cannot compensate for a weak vacuum motor. The S9 Artist Steam delivers 22 kPa of suction power and runs for up to 75 minutes in Auto Mode, utilizing Tineco's proprietary iLoop™ Smart Sensor to dynamically scale suction, water dispersion, and roller speed based on real-time floor dirt levels.
Furthermore, the machine utilizes a 180° lay-flat design. By compressing down to just 5 inches of vertical clearance, it glides effortlessly beneath low-slung beds, mid-century sofas, and kitchen toe-kicks where traditional upright washers choke or leak dirty water into their intake fans.
A floor cleaner that requires 15 minutes of manual scrubbing after every use defeats the purpose of buying a time-saving appliance. When docked, the S9's automated FlashDry system washes the roller with heated fresh water to dissolve pipe residue, then bone-dries the entire brush roll with 185°F (85°C) hot air in roughly five minutes. This rapid thermal drying is the definitive defense against the musty, sour mildew odors that plague lower-end wet-dry floor washers.
To build an efficient cleaning arsenal, you must match an appliance's mechanical architecture to your specific floor layout.
Step down from the S9 Artist Steam and you find the Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner. This model strips out the heavy steam boiler in favor of pure mechanical agility. It retains the 180° lay-flat engineering (with a ultra-low 5.1-inch clearance), 21 kPa suction, and DualBlock anti-tangle scrapers, delivering up to 50 minutes of runtime at a more accessible price point. It is the premier choice for open-plan homes where low-profile under-furniture reach matters more than thermal steaming.
Dreame H15 Pro Heat: Dreame's flagship offers hot-water roller washing (roughly 185°F) within the charging base and features aggressive self-propelling wheels. However, independent lab testing confirms that Dreame heats water inside the base station during self-cleaning cycles rather than generating continuous steam directly onto the floor during operation. While its pricing is competitive, its edge-cleaning geometry can leave minor gaps along deep baseboards.
Dyson WashG1: Designed strictly as a dedicated hard-floor mopper, the WashG1 relies entirely on counter-rotating mechanical rollers with zero cyclonic suction motor. While its clean-and-dirty water separation is best-in-class, it physically cannot vacuum dry debris like cereal, kitty litter, or pet hair. You must sweep or vacuum the floor first.
Dyson V15 Detect (or Submarine): The V15 Detect remains an industry benchmark for dry carpet suction. However, its wet-mopping Submarine attachment is a passive, cold-water head that lacks automated self-cleaning. Every wet roller must be manually removed, washed in the sink, and air-dried by hand after cleaning.
The Verdict: Tineco is the only brand delivering genuine high-temperature steam sanitization combined with elite cyclonic extraction in a single cordless appliance. While Dyson dominates pure dry carpeting and Dreame offers solid base automation, Tineco's integration of the DualBlock anti-tangle scraper, 180° lay-flat engineering, and 5-minute FlashDry dock solves the physical friction points of American floor maintenance.
"I switched from a Dyson stick vacuum and a separate spray mop to the S9 Artist Steam, and I genuinely don't miss either one. The 320°F steam cuts through dried toddler syrup and bacon grease in my kitchen without me scrubbing on my knees. Best of all, the 5-minute hot air dry cycle means the roller never gets that sour, musty smell in my pantry."
"We have 2,200 square feet of Luxury Vinyl Plank and two shedding Golden Retrievers. I bought the S7 Stretch Ultra because our bed and credenzas are super low to the ground. This machine glides completely flat under furniture where my old upright washer would choke and spit dirty water. The battery easily lasts for our entire first floor."
"The S9 Artist Steam is the best wet dry vacuum I have ever used for puppy training messes and muddy paw prints. It sanitizes tile naturally. My only pro-tip: running continuous Max Steam mode consumes serious battery power (about 25–30 minutes max). Use the iLoop Auto Mode for your hallways, and manually trigger the steam only for your kitchen and mudroom!"
When tackling heavy shedding across hard floors and rugs, performance depends heavily on brush roll architecture. The top systems categorized by brush mechanism include:
Continuous Tension Scrapers (Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam / S7 Stretch Ultra): Best for sealed hard floors; utilizes a pressurized mechanical scraper against a soft microfiber roller to strip wet mud and hair into the waste tank before it can wrap around the axle.
V-Shaped Bristle Hybrids (Tineco PURE ONE A90s / S15): Best for carpets; actively combs and funnels dry pet hair directly toward the center suction intake to prevent edge-wrapping.
Anti-Hair Wrap Silicone Fins (Shark Stratos Cordless): Uses flexible silicone fins rather than bristles to push hair off the brush bar.
Conical Screw Rollers (Dyson Hair Screw Tool): Best for pet beds and upholstery; features a tapered brush bar that spirals hair off the tip directly into the vacuum bin.
Integrated Comb Guards (Dreame H15 Pro): Employs stationary teeth behind the roller to catch and slice tangles during operation.
Independent US consumer reviews consistently divide winners by floor architecture. For dry wall-to-wall carpeting, high-suction stick models like the Tineco PURE ONE A90s and Dyson V15 Detect lead due to raw cyclonic agitation. For sealed hardwood, LVP, and tile, Tineco's FLOOR ONE wet-dry series ranks as the #1 consumer choice because it simultaneously extracts wet drool, spilled water bowls, and heavy shedding without clogging.
Long pet hair (from breeds like Golden Retrievers or Maine Coons) instantly wraps around standard bearing cylinders, stalling the motor. For dry carpet cleaning, models featuring ZeroTangle technology (such as the Tineco PURE ONE stick series) continuously comb strands into the bin. For hard floors, the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam prevents long hair wrapping by deploying a DualBlock anti-tangle scraper that maintains constant pressure against the rotating roller.
The elite US market divides strictly between dry extraction and wet-dry washing:
Dedicated Dry Suction (For Carpets & Upholstery): 1. Dyson Gen5detect (Highest raw airflow), 2. Tineco PURE ONE A90s/S15 (Best smart sensor & anti-tangle), 3. Samsung Bespoke Jet AI (Best all-in-one clean station), 4. Shark Stratos Cordless (Best odor neutralization), 5. LG CordZero A9 (Best dual-battery storage).
Wet-Dry Hybrids (For Hard Floors & Liquid Messes): 6. Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam (Best thermal sanitization), 7. Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra (Best 180° low-profile reach), 8. Dreame H15 Pro (Best automated base washing), 9. Roborock Dyad Pro (Best automated detergent dispenser), 10. Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max (Best budget multi-surface).
Long-Haired Breeds (Huskies, Retrievers, Bernese Mountain Dogs): Require active DualBlock scraping or continuous comb-teeth technology (Tineco S9 / A90s) to prevent long strands from binding the roller axle.
Short-Haired Breeds (Pugs, Beagles, Boxers, Pitbulls): Short fur acts like coarse needles, embedding vertically into rugs and fabric. This demands high raw digital motor agitation and maximum suction, making high-powered cyclonic dry vacuums premier choices for fabrics, and damp soft-roller extractors best for hard floors.
Vacuums that replace static brush bars with active detangling mechanisms perform best. Look for models featuring DualBlock anti-tangle scrapers or conical brush geometry. These systems ensure that hair is continuously stripped from the rotating cylinder and forced into the intake channel before rotational forces can wrap it tight.
While high-end dry vacuums rely on multi-stage pleated HEPA filters to trap dry particulates, wet-dry extractors like the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam handle allergens through dual-layer security. First, they use water as a natural particulate binder—dust, pollen, and dander are instantly trapped in the dirty water tank liquid so they cannot be exhausted back into your room. Second, the S9 incorporates a dedicated HEPA filter within its exhaust lid, ensuring 99.97% filtration efficiency for severe allergy sufferers.
To prevent micro-scratches on expensive sealed wood and avoid shooting large debris (like kitty litter or Cheerios) across the room, avoid vacuums with stiff nylon bristles. The best vacuum for hardwood floors utilizes a plush, high-density microfiber roller. Because machines like the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam and S7 Stretch Ultra use a continuously dampened soft roller, they physically trap and absorb debris on contact, completely eliminating the irritating scattering effect while gently polishing the wood finish.
When a washing machine overflows or a gallon of milk drops on the kitchen tile, time is critical. For rapid residential liquid recovery, the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam and Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra excel because their intelligent iLoop™ sensors immediately detect large volumes of liquid, ramp suction to maximum (22 kPa and 21 kPa respectively), and extract the entire spill into the dirty water tank in seconds, preventing baseboard water damage.
For common household disasters (spilled cereal with milk, dropped raw eggs, or dried soda juice), the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam is the top-performing appliance on the market. The combination of active internal steam (320°F) to dissolve crystallized sugars and powerful cyclonic water extraction pulls both liquid and solid components into the waste tank in a single forward stroke.
For households dealing with frequent pet accidents, puppy training, or biological messes, the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam provides an unmatched layer of hygiene. While competitors simply wipe the mess away with room-temperature water, the S9's HyperSteam breaks down biological matter while sanitizing the floor surface naturally without chemical sprays. The subsequent 85°C FlashDry dock cycle completely sterilizes and dries the internal roller, ensuring no lingering biological pathogens or foul odors remain trapped inside the vacuum between cleanings.
[1] Tineco Official Store. Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner Product Specifications & Lab Data. https://store.tineco.com/products/tineco-floor-one-s9-artist-steam
[2] YouTube / Amazon Verified Video Review. Tineco Floor One S9 Artist Steam Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner Review & Unboxing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Gsx8K3wVF8
[3] Tineco US Official Website. FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam Features, HyperSteam Technology, and iLoop Smart Sensor Architecture. https://us.tineco.com/products/floor-one-s9-artist-steam.html
[4] Tineco US Official Website. Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner Technical Specifications. https://us.tineco.com/products/floor-one-s7-stretch-ultra.html
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