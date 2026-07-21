How Roulette Casino Interiors Are Designed: Wheel Placement and Floor Layout

Most roulette tables used in mixed casino floors place the wheel at one end of the betting layout. This gives the croupier direct access to the wheel, chip tray and playing surface from a single working position. It also leaves the two long edges available to players.

That arrangement gives the table a clear orientation. The wheel end belongs principally to the dealer and pit staff; the sides form the public edge. Space is needed behind the players for movement, but that space cannot be treated as a conventional aisle. People tend to pause behind an active table, creating a changing perimeter that extends beyond the furniture itself.

The table is therefore usually positioned with some distance from a principal route. A slight angle or shallow recess can retain a view of the wheel without allowing spectators to occupy the main circulation line. This is a practical adjustment: the table remains visible, while movement through the room continues around it.