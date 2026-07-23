10 Smart Ways Seasonal HVAC Maintenance Saves Homeowners Money

Ensure HVAC professionals do these maintenance tips to make ten minutes of their visit worth it:

Eyeball the filter monthly and replace it once it greys over. Pets or allergies in the house push that to more often.

Give the outdoor unit two feet of breathing room. Cut back the shrubs, rake out the grass clippings.

Come spring, shut the power off and hose down the outdoor coil. That single chore claws back 10 to 15% of lost cooling.

Patch obvious duct leaks with foil tape or mastic. Cloth duct tape peels inside a year, so leave it in the drawer.

Nudge the thermostat back any time the house sits empty, or everyone's asleep.

Small habits on their own, but together they hold your HVAC energy efficiency steady right through the season.