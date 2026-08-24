Why Wealthy Retirees Are Moving to Las Vegas

One of the biggest reasons retirees relocate to Las Vegas is Nevada's tax-friendly environment.

Nevada has no state income tax, which means retirees generally don't pay state tax on retirement income such as pensions, IRA withdrawals, or Social Security benefits. For many households, this can result in meaningful long-term savings compared to states with higher income taxes.

Property taxes also remain relatively reasonable compared to many luxury markets along the West Coast, allowing retirees to purchase larger or more upgraded homes without the same ongoing tax burden.

While taxes shouldn't be the only factor in choosing where to retire, they often become an important part of the overall financial picture.