Mold: The Hidden Threat to a Luxury Home

Grand does not mean invulnerable. The very features that define a luxury home often introduce more water into the building. More moisture means more opportunity for mold.

Consider the amenities. Indoor pools, steam showers, and climate-controlled cellars all raise humidity in enclosed spaces. Without careful ventilation, that moisture condenses and collects.

Scale adds complexity, too. Larger homes have more hidden cavities, longer duct runs, and more places for a small leak to spread unseen. A problem can grow for months before anyone notices.

Staffing can mask it further. In a home cleaned and maintained by others, a faint musty note or a small stain is easy to miss until it becomes a real issue. Distance from the day-to-day upkeep is its own quiet risk.