Real Estate

A Full-Floor Loft at 92 Greene Street Reimagines SoHo Living With Space, Light, and Privacy

The 4,485-Square-Foot Residence, Listed for $8.995M, Blends Classic Loft Proportions with Modern Condominium Comfort in One of Manhattan’s Most Sought-After Neighborhoods
Open loft kitchen and dining space with wood walls, white island, and built-in seating
The open-concept layout at 92 Greene Street pairs warm wood paneling with a sleek chef’s kitchen and integrated dining areaEitan Gamiely for Sotheby's International Realty
4 min read

In SoHo, buyers are often asked to choose. The decision tends to come down to character or convenience, between historic loft living and the predictability of a modern condominium. A newly listed residence at 92 Greene Street suggests that divide is becoming less relevant.

Set across an entire floor, the 4,485-square-foot loft, listed for $8.995 million, delivers the scale and architectural openness long associated with downtown living, while incorporating the privacy and infrastructure that today’s buyers expect. The result is a home that feels rooted in SoHo’s past, but fully aligned with how people live now.

Represented by Aimee Becker and Rebecca Cavallaro of Sotheby’s International Realty, the property offers a rare interpretation of full-floor living in one of Manhattan’s most tightly held neighborhoods.

Exterior of classic SoHo building with large windows and cast-iron columns
The historic façade of 92 Greene Street reflects classic SoHo architecture with cast-iron detailingEitan Gamiely for Sotheby's International Realty

A Loft Defined by Volume and Light

The residence is the product of combining two apartments, making it the only full-floor unit of its kind in the building. That configuration allows for a level of privacy that is increasingly difficult to find, with direct elevator entry into a private foyer and no neighbors on the floor.

Inside, the proportions are immediately noticeable. Ceilings reach 12 feet 10 inches, and the apartment spans both western and eastern exposures, creating consistent light throughout the day. Along 48 feet of frontage on Greene Street, oversized windows frame views of the cobblestoned block below, bringing a sense of place into the living space without sacrificing calm.

The layout includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and three home offices, a reflection of how residential priorities have evolved. The additional office spaces provide flexibility for work, study, or creative use, allowing the apartment to adapt to different routines without compromising its overall flow.

Modern bathroom with tub, glass shower, and minimalist vanity
Two minimalist bedrooms with wood paneling, platform beds, and red rug in SoHo loft
Compact home office with desk, shelving, and neutral tones in SoHo loft
Open loft kitchen and dining space with wood walls, white island, and built-in seating
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Modern Design Within a Classic Framework

While the loft retains the openness associated with SoHo’s historic architecture, the interiors lean into a more contemporary sensibility. Hardwood floors run throughout, and a central air system with individual room controls adds a level of precision that older buildings often lack.

Modern white kitchen with island, high-end appliances, and open living space
The chef’s kitchen at 92 Greene Street features premium appliances, custom cabinetry, and an open-concept layoutEitan Gamiely for Sotheby's International Realty

The kitchen is designed with both function and detail in mind, featuring Subzero refrigeration including a wine unit, a Bosch double oven, a Gaggenau stovetop, and a Miele built-in Nespresso machine. Custom cabinetry anchors the space, while an adjacent wet bar on the north side of the apartment supports entertaining without interrupting the main living areas.

The bedrooms are positioned for quieter interior exposures, offering a more private counterpoint to the street-facing living spaces. Two of the upper bedrooms include walk-in closets, reinforcing the home’s practical side in a neighborhood where daily life often includes nearby retail.

Spacious bedroom with built-in storage, large window, and hardwood floors in SoHo loft
A serene primary bedroom at 92 Greene Street highlights custom cabinetry, oversized windows, and warm wood tonesEitan Gamiely for Sotheby's International Realty

Boutique Living in the Center of SoHo

The building itself, 92 Greene Street, maintains a discreet presence, with doorman and elevator service and a more intimate scale than many newer developments. That balance between service and privacy has become increasingly important for buyers who want support without sacrificing independence.

Outside the building, the surrounding neighborhood remains one of the strongest draws. Residents are positioned within walking distance of SoHo’s dining, shopping, and cultural landmarks, with destinations such as Balthazar, Soho Grand, Chloé, Louis Vuitton, and Givenchy all nearby.

The appeal of this location has always been its ability to offer both energy and escape. The streets remain active, but the right residence can still provide a sense of separation from it.

A Shift in How SoHo Living Is Defined

Large living room with sectional sofa, dining area, and tall windows in SoHo
The expansive living and dining area at 92 Greene Street is defined by natural light and open loft proportionsEitan Gamiely for Sotheby's International Realty

What makes this loft particularly compelling is not just its size or finishes, but what it represents within the broader SoHo market. For years, buyers have navigated a trade-off between authentic loft character and the ease of newer construction.

At 92 Greene Street, that trade-off feels less pronounced. The home offers the openness, light, and architectural presence that define classic downtown living, while delivering the infrastructure, privacy, and adaptability that modern buyers prioritize.

For those looking to experience SoHo at its most complete, this residence presents a version of the neighborhood that feels both familiar and quietly updated.
Open loft kitchen and dining space with wood walls, white island, and built-in seating
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