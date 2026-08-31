When Home Maintenance Turns Into a Major Repair Project

Small problems rarely stay small when it comes to home systems. A minor roof leak might seem manageable with a quick patch job, but if water has been seeping into the attic insulation for months, you're suddenly looking at replacing insulation, repairing ceiling joists, and addressing potential mold growth.

The first red flag appears when your quick fix doesn't hold. If you've attempted to repair something twice and the problem persists, you're likely dealing with a symptom rather than the root cause. That dripping faucet might actually indicate corroded pipes throughout your plumbing system.

Another clear indicator is when one problem reveals multiple related issues. You might open up a wall to fix a electrical outlet and discover outdated wiring that doesn't meet current building codes. At this point, what began as a $200 repair could transform into a $5,000 rewiring project.