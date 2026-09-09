Design-Forward Desks and Chairs to Upgrade Your Home Office This Labor Day

Labor Day is a good opportunity for remote workers to refresh their home office design for improved comfort and functionality. To make a home workspace match the overall design, you can upgrade your furniture with complementary pairings.

Online furniture retailer Eureka will run an ergonomic Labor Day sale, during which you can buy select items at 35% off. You can take advantage of this to refresh your workstation. Keep reading to discover five design-forward desk-chair combinations that can help you create a beautiful home office space.