What Should Residents Know Before a Commercial Roof Replacement?

A commercial roof is typically not a single, simple layer of material over a building’s framework. Instead, most commercial roofs (britannica.com/technology is the page I keep coming back to) are built up of multiple layers designed to work together. What you see on top is just one piece of the puzzle. Beneath the surface are layers of insulation, drainage systems, flashing, seams, penetrations, and the deck. All of these parts work together to keep moisture out.

Because of the way water can travel, a leak near the roofline, perhaps around a drain or vent, might travel across the building before it becomes apparent as a leak somewhere else. In a residential setting, the entire structure below the roof depends on its proper function.

What this means for residents is that commercial roof replacement is rarely a matter of picking the best roofing material. There are many other considerations involved, including: