The Kitchen Detail That Gives Away How Much You Spent

Stand at one end of a run of cabinetry and look along it.

On a well-made kitchen, the gaps between doors are identical from one end of the run to the other, the fronts sit flush with each other, and the horizontal lines carry across the whole length without stepping. On a cheaper kitchen, they drift. It is the clearest visible sign of how accurately the cabinets were built and how rigid they stay once installed, because a carcass that flexes will not hold its doors in line.

Then look at the edges of the doors themselves. A quality door is edged continuously, with no visible seam where the edging starts and stops, and no lifting at the corners after a few years of steam. It is a small detail, and it separates a door built to last a decade from one that starts to show within two.