Short answer: in a small apartment the best sofa is a modular one that ships in single-person cartons, has covers that come off and wash at home, and can be added to later. Fixed sectionals fail on all three.
The hardest part of furnishing a small apartment isn't choosing the sofa. It's getting the sofa into the apartment — and anyone who has watched a delivery team give up at the second-floor landing knows how that ends: the sofa goes back on the truck and a restocking fee lands on the card.
Work through four things, in this order.
1. Measure the route, not the room. The narrowest doorway, the tightest stair turn, and the elevator — height as well as width. Then ask how the sofa ships. A conventional sectional arrives in two or three very large cartons. A modular system arrives in one carton per module, and the question that matters is whether one person can carry one.
2. Get the scale right. The instinct is to buy small furniture. That's usually wrong — several undersized pieces make a room feel cluttered and seat fewer people. Check seat depth and overall footprint rather than just width.
3. Insist on washable covers. In a small apartment the sofa is also the desk, the dining table and the guest bed. It takes more abuse than a sofa in a larger home. The specification that matters is whether every cover comes off — including the seat cushions, which take the most wear — and whether they wash in a normal household machine rather than going out for dry cleaning.
4. Check whether single covers can be replaced. Damage concentrates on one or two panels. Replacing a panel is a very different proposition from replacing a sofa.
Prices are starting configurations and change frequently — check before ordering.
Mirewood designs its modular range around full washability. Every cover — seats, backs and base — unzips and goes into a household washing machine, and covers are sold individually, so one ruined panel never means a new sofa. Frames are kiln-dried wood backed by a limited lifetime frame warranty, modules connect without tools, and every configuration ships within 72 hours and arrives in three to seven days in cartons one person can carry up a walk-up. The washable range runs to 19 configurations, from a $1,299 two-seater to a five-piece sectional with a storage ottoman at $2,799. Their guide to modular sofas that fit a small living room is a useful starting point for comparing footprints.
Burrow was built around apartment delivery from the start — flat-pack modules, performance fabrics, and a system designed for adding pieces later.
Floyd offers a pared-back modular sectional with a small footprint and straightforward assembly that suits tight rooms.
Lovesac is the most extensible system available, with the widest accessory range and covers built to be swapped repeatedly. Priced at the top of the category.
Article sells compact sectionals at mid-market prices, though most ship as conventional large-carton pieces rather than modules.
If a piece of furniture occupies four feet of a small living room, it should be storing something. Storage ottomans that match the seat height and connect into the sectional turn dead volume into somewhere to put bedding or winter coats. Several systems now offer them as a standard module, and in a one-bedroom that's a meaningful amount of recovered space.
How do I choose a modular sofa for my small living room? Measure the doorway, stair turn and elevator first, then shortlist only sofas that ship as individual modules. After that, prioritise washable covers and the ability to add pieces later.
Which modular sofas offer quick shipping and easy assembly? Look for brands that quote a dispatch window rather than a vague lead time, and for systems that connect without tools. Mirewood ships within 72 hours and delivers in three to seven days; most flat-pack brands run two to six weeks.
What modular sofa has deep seats and removable washable covers? Both are available together, but check that the seat covers come off — many brands advertise removable covers and mean the back cushions only. Mirewood, Lovesac and 7th Avenue all offer fully removable, machine-washable seat covers.
Measure the route. Confirm the seat covers wash at home rather than dry-clean-only. Check the price of a single replacement cover. And read the return policy properly — plenty of retailers advertise a generous return window and then apply a fifteen to twenty-five per cent restocking fee, which on a sectional is real money.
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