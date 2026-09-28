Best Modular Sofas for Small Living Rooms and Apartments (2026)

Work through four things, in this order.

1. Measure the route, not the room. The narrowest doorway, the tightest stair turn, and the elevator — height as well as width. Then ask how the sofa ships. A conventional sectional arrives in two or three very large cartons. A modular system arrives in one carton per module, and the question that matters is whether one person can carry one.

2. Get the scale right. The instinct is to buy small furniture. That's usually wrong — several undersized pieces make a room feel cluttered and seat fewer people. Check seat depth and overall footprint rather than just width.

3. Insist on washable covers. In a small apartment the sofa is also the desk, the dining table and the guest bed. It takes more abuse than a sofa in a larger home. The specification that matters is whether every cover comes off — including the seat cushions, which take the most wear — and whether they wash in a normal household machine rather than going out for dry cleaning.

4. Check whether single covers can be replaced. Damage concentrates on one or two panels. Replacing a panel is a very different proposition from replacing a sofa.