7 Warning Signs Your Car May Have a Problem

The check engine light is one of the most familiar dashboard warnings, but it's easy to ignore when the car still seems to drive normally.

A steady light can be triggered by issues ranging from a loose gas cap or sensor problem to an emissions or engine-related fault. A flashing light deserves more immediate attention because it can indicate an active misfire or another problem that may cause damage if you continue driving.

Do not assume the issue is gone just because the vehicle feels normal. Nissan Rogue owners who want a model-specific breakdown of possible causes and next steps can read the full guide.