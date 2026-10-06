How Colorado’s Changing Weather Can Put High-End Homes at Risk Homes

Hail damage rarely stays on the surface for long. On larger custom homes, impact marks can affect copper accents, clay tiles, solar panels, chimney caps, drainage valleys, and delicate trim that costs far more to match than standard materials.

According to Colorado Public Radio, a May 2024 Denver metro hailstorm caused nearly $2 billion in damage across Colorado. That number matters because luxury properties often have complex rooflines, multiple elevations, and specialty materials that take longer to inspect and source.

After a storm, dents and chips deserve attention. A professional inspection can catch loosened seals, compromised coatings, and small openings before the next rain turns cosmetic damage into interior repairs.