Motorized Porch Enclosures: Three Ways to Make Outdoor Living More Comfortable

A covered porch may have a beautiful outlook but still be difficult to enjoy when wind or rain blows through its open sides. Clear vinyl panels help shelter the space while keeping the garden, water, or landscape visible.

They are useful for porches where the view is part of the experience. Lower the panels when the weather turns breezy, then raise them again when conditions improve. The space retains its connection to the outdoors without requiring everyone to move inside at the first change in weather.

Clear vinyl can also make a porch more pleasant on a cool day by reducing drafts. It does not turn an outdoor porch into a heated room, but it can make the difference between leaving immediately and staying for another conversation.