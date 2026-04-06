Brickell Luxury Condos Continue to Attract Worldwide Investors

According to a recent report, in the 22 months leading up to July 2025, more than half of all new construction, pre-construction, and condo conversion sales in South Florida were acquired by international buyers. Among the standout neighborhoods, Brickell was one of the key drivers of this surge, attracting international buyers from all over the world.
If you are interested in finding out why Brickell developments continue to draw global interest and what are the top new luxury condominiums that receive so much attention, the article below will address exactly these trends.
Long regarded as Miami’s financial district, Brickell wasn’t always the luxury residential destination we know today. The neighborhood was primarily a business hub and home to major banks, law firms, corporate headquarters, and other commercial towers that defined a completely different, corporate lifestyle.
However, after the global financial crisis and market reset in 2008, Brickell received its first wave of foreign investment in luxury residences and successfully began its transformation throughout the 2010s. And in the years that followed, this upward trajectory has steadily maintained.
Today, Brickell continues to draw new high-end residential projects and luxury residences, including the following new developments.
One of the most exciting new additions to Brickell’s skyline is the Mercedes-Benz Places, scheduled for completion in 2028 at the Southside Park area. Considered a major milestone of the brand’s global expansion into luxury real estate, this highly-anticipated project marks the German automotive leader’s first branded residential tower built on American soil.
The magnificent Miami condominium is expected to rise 67 stories and include 791 luxury residences, 174 hotel rooms, and 200,000 sq. ft. of office space and upscale health and fitness resident amenities.
With its distinctive branding, the Mercedes tower will no doubt elevate the area’s architecture and add a new layer of prestige to Brickell’s already thriving residential market.
Scheduled for completion in 2028, Baccarat Residences Miami is another ultra-luxury branded project that is receiving tons of warranted attention. Set to rise along the Miami River, the Baccarat condominium in Brickell will be the first residences in the world with the French brand’s signature crystal luxury design without the hotel component.
Expected to reach 75 stories by its completion in 2028, Baccarat Residences Miami will house a total of 360 upscale condos and penthouse suites. In addition, it will also feature hospitality services and offer a curated selection of world-class, five-star resort-style amenities, such as the zero-entry heated saline swimming pool with poolside cabanas located on the 14th floor. A private marina with over 300 linear feet of dockage is another remarkable amenity appreciated by yacht and boat owners.
Speaking of water access, every flow-through Baccarat Brickell condo will have the panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, the Miami River, and the Miami city.
All things considered, Baccarat Residences Miami is one of the most outstanding and ambitious projects currently rising in Brickell.
Another high-profile luxury property development in Brickell that has generated a lot of market buzz is the 888 Dolce & Gabbana tower, and for a good reason. Set to rise an impressive 1,049 feet and reach around 90 stories by the time it is completed, this majestic building will become the first supertall skyscraper in Brickell and one of the tallest buildings in Miami.
Besides its spectacular height, the 888 Brickell by D&G will also showcase the brand’s bold Italian signature aesthetic and feature 259 fully furnished luxury residences. The condo hotel option, with the possibility of renting out a part of the condo unit while keeping one’s privacy completely, is an excellent investment opportunity.
The D&G Miami tower will also incorporate 115,000 sq. ft. of resort-style lifestyle amenities and exclusive five-star hotel services.
Now that we’ve explored the standout developments in the area, let’s take a look at the three main factors that continuously ramp up the demand and position Brickell at the top of Miami’s residential luxury living market.
There are few places in the world that can match Miami’s international appeal, and Brickell is the premier urban district in Florida’s Magic City. Its perfect mix of waterfront living, upscale dining options, and international culture that stands apart on a global scale and is hard to resist for buyers from everywhere in the world.
During the years of its residential transformation and continued development, properties in Brickell consistently showed strong performance. The values of luxury condominiums appreciated, the demand for rental properties increased, and occupancy levels remained solid throughout.
This combination of strong market demand and limited availability of prime space in Miami makes Brickell a top destination for investors who prioritize long-term growth and steady income potential.
Last but not least, Brickell benefits directly from Florida’s tax environment.
With no state income tax and comparatively business-friendly regulations, property ownership and long-term investments in Brickell have become extremely appealing for both domestic and international investors.
In summary, Brickell has successfully transformed from a corporate business district into the leading luxury residential destination in Miami. Its continued growth has made it the leading location for some of the world’s most established brands and global design houses to introduce their branded residential towers.
With a steady market demand and very little land left for new construction, it is no surprise that the neighborhood has become a magnet for international investors.
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