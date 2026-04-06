Brickell Luxury Condos Continue to Attract Worldwide Investors

According to a recent report, in the 22 months leading up to July 2025, more than half of all new construction, pre-construction, and condo conversion sales in South Florida were acquired by international buyers. Among the standout neighborhoods, Brickell was one of the key drivers of this surge, attracting international buyers from all over the world.

If you are interested in finding out why Brickell developments continue to draw global interest and what are the top new luxury condominiums that receive so much attention, the article below will address exactly these trends.