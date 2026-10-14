Why Perfectly Shaped Hedges Require More Than Occasional Pruning

A crisp, flawless hedge is one of the quickest ways to signal that a property is cared for. With a good hedge, you can increase curb appeal.

Reports from Phys.org show that curb appeal can account for up to 7% of a home’s value at sale. However, many homeowners get stuck in the same cycle. They prune, the hedge looks sharp for a couple of weeks, and then the outline starts to blur again.

So, what could be the issue? If your hedges never stay perfectly shaped, the problem is hardly ever your clippers. It’s the plant’s growth habit, and it’s something you can manage with the right approach.