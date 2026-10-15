Plan Your Ottawa Outdoor Space Now for a Better Spring

Sun control is the decision most often postponed, and the one most often regretted. South and west-facing decks in Ottawa can become uncomfortable from June through August, and dark decking or stone holds heat well into the evening. A patio that cannot be used at its busiest hours rarely earns its footprint.

Pergolas and large umbrellas are the usual answers, and both bring architectural interest to a yard. Their limitation is consistency: they deliver the same coverage at noon as they do at seven in the evening. For more control, motorised awnings can be extended over a dining area during peak sun and retracted when cooler weather calls for natural light, all from a remote or wall switch.

Installation deserves attention at the planning stage. The mounting wall must be able to carry the load, and siding alone is rarely sufficient. The unit should carry a wind rating suited to Ottawa conditions, which became a practical concern for many residents after the 2022 derecho. A power source needs to be nearby, and the awning should be retracted ahead of storms. Settling these details in winter avoids the spring scramble for installers.