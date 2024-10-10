Top 4 Luxury Matchmaking Services for Millionaires and Billionaires

For those with unlimited resources, spending $200,000 to $1 million on a matchmaking service is a small price to pay in the pursuit of love. When it comes to finding “the one,” the ultra-rich expect the highest quality and are willing to invest heavily to ensure a life-long return on love. So, where do the world’s most affluent turn when seeking their perfect match? Here are four of the most elite matchmaking services that cater exclusively to the wealthy.
Founded in 1993 by Janis Spindel and now run by both Janis and her daughter Carly, Janis Spindel Serious Matchmaking has been the go-to service for the wealthy seeking love. Janis’ energetic personality combined with Carly’s relentless drive has helped them cater to highly successful professionals, including CEOs, politicians, and celebrities. The mother-daughter duo has been responsible for over 5,000 marriages to date.
Headquartered in New York, they are extremely selective, only representing 200 clients annually and offering a VIP Global service for just two clients per quarter. The Global VIP package starts at $1 million plus expenses, providing clients with personalized worldwide searches and access to elite services like fashion consultants, private investigators, and concierge services. Clients can also “freeze” their contracts if they find someone they want to pursue exclusively.
“The best things in life are worth paying for, and that’s the type of service we provide,” says Janis. “We match our clients with women who embody the four B’s: beauty, brains, body, and balance.”
Known as the “Cupid of Silicon Valley,” Amy Andersen has helped hundreds of high-powered clients find love for over 21 years. Linx Dating is a private, referral-based matchmaking service that leverages a combination of research, intuition, and a vast network to connect its clients with love. Amy’s ultra-personalized approach has attracted some of the top professionals in tech and beyond.
Linx’s premium membership starts at $55,000, but it can reach up to $1.5 million, depending on success-based milestones. The service includes in-person meetings, tailored searches, and the recruitment of matches from outside Linx’s database. Amy has traveled globally for her VIP clients, ensuring she matches her highly discerning clientele with appropriate partners. Clients also receive access to exclusive networking mixers, coaching, and VIP concierge services such as date planning, image consulting, and psychological support.
“I’ve successfully paired hundreds of couples who’ve tied the knot,” says Amy. “Our VIP service provides white-glove matchmaking and incredible networking opportunities with Silicon Valley’s elite.”
Founded in 2010 by Simona Fusco, Perfect 12 is a favorite among top CEOs and celebrities who value privacy and exclusivity. Based in Beverly Hills, Perfect 12 boasts a 90% success rate and offers its clients tailored membership plans, matching them with high-caliber partners based on rigorous screening criteria.
For $150,000, individuals can join the Founder’s Circle, a hand-selected, ultra-exclusive group personally curated by Simona. Clients in the Founder’s Circle gain access to unlimited introductions, coaching, 24/7 support, and national or international searches. Simona believes that the key to success is matching clients with partners whose inner beauty matches their outer appearance, ensuring connections built on integrity and intelligence.
“Our Founder’s Circle is reserved for a select few who not only have the financial means but meet our strict criteria for integrity, character, and readiness for a serious relationship,” says Simona.
Established in 1994 by Sherri Murphy, Elite Connections International is a family-run business that now operates under Sherri and her daughter, Tammi Pickle. With over 30 years of experience, the firm has grown to 13 locations across the U.S. and abroad, providing exclusive matchmaking services to highly successful individuals seeking long-lasting relationships.
Elite Connections’ most exclusive offering is their VIP Two-Year International Membership, priced at $200,000. This package includes a global search, with four dedicated matchmakers working on behalf of the client to find suitable matches. The service also includes six months of hold time, date coaching, image consulting, and premium concierge services that assist with everything from making dinner reservations to booking flights.
“Our clients have everything they could want, except someone special to share it with. Our VIP membership offers the privacy and personal touch needed to find that special someone,” says Sherri.
In the world of the ultra-rich, finding love requires more than luck—it demands expertise, precision, and a hefty investment. Whether you’re looking for the bespoke services of Janis Spindel, the Silicon Valley connections of Linx Dating, the international allure of Perfect 12, or the worldwide reach of Elite Connections International, these top-tier matchmakers provide the ultimate in privacy, personalization, and success.
Ready to invest in your love life? These services are where the world’s wealthiest go to find lasting connections.
