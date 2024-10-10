Top 4 Luxury Matchmaking Services for Millionaires and Billionaires

Visit Janis Spindel Serious Matchmaking

Founded in 1993 by Janis Spindel and now run by both Janis and her daughter Carly, Janis Spindel Serious Matchmaking has been the go-to service for the wealthy seeking love. Janis’ energetic personality combined with Carly’s relentless drive has helped them cater to highly successful professionals, including CEOs, politicians, and celebrities. The mother-daughter duo has been responsible for over 5,000 marriages to date.

Headquartered in New York, they are extremely selective, only representing 200 clients annually and offering a VIP Global service for just two clients per quarter. The Global VIP package starts at $1 million plus expenses, providing clients with personalized worldwide searches and access to elite services like fashion consultants, private investigators, and concierge services. Clients can also “freeze” their contracts if they find someone they want to pursue exclusively.