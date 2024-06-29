Petit Ermitage Hotel Review: A Seductive LA Hideaway

Nestled at the foot of the Hollywood Hills is an eclectic escape hiding in plain sight. Petit Ermitage offers an enticing blend of stylized luxury and playful intimacy, with a sprinkle of Parisian boudoir. Antiquities and low lighting foster a sense of secrecy, while an inviting rooftop garden provides a panoramic view of the city. This is West Hollywood charm, without the scene.
Between Santa Monica and Sunset Blvd, Petit Ermitage is tucked away on the corner of a quiet residential street, positioning it as the speakeasy of hotels. While an unassuming location, great restaurants and bars frequent nearby streets and Beverly Hills is just a 15-minute drive away. The location is strategic for those wanting to avoid the chaos of LA, yet still have access to its hotspots.
Dark corridors lined with the owner’s personal art collection (which includes Rauschenberg and Dali) are only the beginning of this hotel’s intricately eccentric style – yes, intricately eccentric. This is one of those places you’ll want to explore. Cozy and romantic describes the rooms, which boast VERY comfortable king-sized beds in addition to a multitude of treats, including a couple’s play kit… it’s the little things.
The hotel’s best feature is undoubtedly its rooftop, offering a heated saltwater pool, charming striped loungers and sweeping views of the hills – plus an eclectic garden with a restaurant inside. The garden is recognized by the National Wildlife Federation as a butterfly and hummingbird sanctuary and next to it, the bohemian style Butterfly Bar adds a playful flair to romanticism. Monday’s fireside movie night was a highlight, as were the gourmet cheeseburger and truffle fries that were not to be resisted. Beneath crystal chandeliers and carpeted walls, the indoor restaurant offers another slew of delicacies from braised lamb shank to black caviar.
This adults-only hotel boasts 80 all-suite rooms, most with a fireplace and lounge area. Stay in one of the 11 suites in the Masters Quarters and you’ll be granted access to the Masters Lounge, for private cocktails and lounging. A stay in these suites also gifts you a “Liaison of Happiness,” who will tend to your every need. Enjoy free yoga on the rooftop twice a week and for extra indulgence, in-suite spa treatments are available.
Bottom Line: If you want a romantic Los Angeles getaway with good food, great amenities and enough spunk to keep you intrigued, stay at Petit Ermitage.
