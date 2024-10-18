US Announces $325 Million in Funding for Puerto Rico Solar Projects

Puerto Rico's power grid remains vulnerable, even seven years after Hurricane Maria devastated the island. The 2017 storm destroyed much of the infrastructure, revealing severe underinvestment and neglect. Despite some repairs, the grid still cannot withstand severe weather events, as evidenced by outages from less powerful storms like Hurricane Fiona in 2022.

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) is currently restructuring over $9 billion in debt, further complicating efforts to modernize the grid. Hurricane Maria's destruction, which damaged or destroyed about 80% of the grid, exposed its inefficiencies and vulnerabilities. The prolonged power outages following the storm, with some residents left without electricity for nearly a year, highlighted the urgent need for a robust and reliable energy system.