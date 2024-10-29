Fall Into Books: Cozy Reads from Bedside Reading's Curated Collection

October is the perfect time to cozy up in a warm sweater with a good book and a mug of something warm and escape into another world. Here are just a few recommendations to help make that happen!
Edited by national award-winning journalist and author John A. Valenti 3rd and former Nassau County Poet Laureate Evelyn Kandel, this collection includes their work and the work of inspiring amateur poets Hattie Abbey, Hank Bjorklund, Victoria Bjorklund, Lila Edelkind, John Lange, George Pafitis, Gladys Thompson Roth, Sheila Saferstein, George Strausman, Susan Aster Wallman and Judith Zilberstein. This amazing collection of poets -- including two centenarians; an award-winning reporter who was an applicant for the NASA Journalist in Space Project; an NFL running back on New York Jets teams with Joe Namath; a world traveler who’s been to the Arctic and Antarctica; a Hungarian refugee whose family escaped the Holocaust and, later, Soviet rule; a philosopher who got a ventriloquism lesson from future Tonight Show legend Johnny Carson; a poet who met President Bill Clinton, acted with Love Boat captain Gavin MacLeod and slept on a resort mattress once graced by Marilyn Monroe and Joltin’ Joe DiMaggio; and, a co-founder of Doctors Without Borders U.S.A. -- met in a class taught by Kandel, a former U.S. Marine who appeared on a 1952 U.S. Postage Stamp featuring "Women in Our Armed Services." Their work inspires, covering a wide array of subjects -- love, life, death, age, homelessness, gun violence, philosophical debate and a range of off-the-cuff fun and amusement.
Dealing with a controlling, manipulative, and self-absorbed mother-in-law can be a challenge. But when your child brings home a fiancé who’s completely unworthy, and the shoe is suddenly on the other foot, do you take the high road, or get down and dirty?
It's been five years since Allison Montgomery's beloved father-in-law, George, passed away and her cantankerous mother-in-law, Margaret, moved in. After nearly killing each other during their initial adjustment period, Allie and Margaret have finally buried the hatchet and have even launched a thriving home staging business together.
Today, Allie is enjoying life. That is until her twenty-two-year-old son, Cameron, unexpectedly brings home Zelda, his new fiancé. The problem is, no one has ever met or even heard of her. And when Zelda's first impression raises more than a few red flags, Allie finds herself in unfamiliar territory.
Facing the prospect of becoming a mother-in-law far sooner than expected, and to someone unworthy of her darling baby boy, Allie's protective instinct kicks in. And who better to turn to for guidance and support than Margaret, her former nemesis and master of the mothers-in-law's dark arts.
Allie and Margaret launch Project Zelda, an intervention of sorts designed to show Cameron who Zelda really is and to prevent him from making a catastrophic mistake. However, with Zelda's ingratiating behavior, Margaret's occasional disappearances, and Allie's doubts about turning into her own mother-in-law, will Allie find a way to reconcile her protective instincts or will history repeat itself?
Judy Haveson always believed she would one day “have it all.” Then she turned forty and wondered if she had waited too long. After countless failed first dates and fewer second ones, she finally found love, got married, and became a mother at forty-three.
Oldest Mom on the Playground is a collection of relatable, heartwarming, and humorous essays. Written in her signature conversational style and with a touch of sarcasm, Judy takes readers on her journey of getting pregnant after forty (and delivering the baby during a full moon), raising a child in New York City (including the time she lost him in a grocery store and found him standing on Broadway), leaving the career she spent decades building to volunteer as a preschool class rep, to becoming a card-carrying member of the sandwich generation.
Judy offers no parenting advice, only personal reflection. And she takes nothing in her life for granted. Her message to other midlife mamas is this: trust your gut, let your life experience guide you, and pray no one ever mistakes you for the grandmother.
Ilse Erlund is a translator who lives in a house on stilts along the west coast of Greenland. Isolated and restless in her world by the sea, she convinces her publisher to pay for a trip to the country she has never visited but whose language she speaks fluently: France. Her mission is to translate the verses of Geoffrey “Po” Labaye, a charismatic poet known as “the last living troubadour of Provence.”
Upon arrival in the medieval hilltop village of Belle Rivière, Ilse falls under the spell of the Provençal way of life, captivated by the air, the sun, the vibrant spring colors, and the dulcet sounds of the dialect. Soon enough, Ilse is captivated by the poet, too, and she and Po develop a daily rhythm and warm camaraderie—which is disrupted by the arrival of the poet’s son, Frey. Though he has a fiancée back in Paris, Frey turns his attentions to Ilse, and suddenly she is forced to learn another language, one her translation skills have not prepared her to decode. Where—and with whom—does her future lie?
With an eye and ear attuned to the sensibilities of French life, Elizabeth Birkelund has created a love story about a woman forced to choose between the security of her quiet northern home and the possibility of the life of her dreams.
Discover the Secrets to Manifesting Love, Cash, Career, and More!
This book is not just another theory on the law of attraction; it's a practical guide filled with real-life stories and actionable steps. Ubell-Meyer shares her personal experiences and insights, showing you how she manifested incredible opportunities, including a dream marriage, a thriving career, and even a phone call from Richard Branson!
Embrace the Power of NFN and Make "Having It" Your Reality!
By following the NFN method, you will:
Identify Your True Desires: Uncover what you genuinely want, not just what you think you should want.
Shift Your Mindset from "Wanting" to "Having": Experience the power of believing you already possess what you desire.
Harness the Energy of NFN: Tap into your unwavering determination to achieve your goals.
Take Action Steps Daily: Move closer to “Having It” with consistent effort and perseverance.
Develop Your Radar: Tune into both external and internal negativity and eliminate it from your life.
Cultivate Gratitude: Express appreciation for “Having It” and what is coming your way.
Let Go and Trust that YOU already “Have It”: Release your attachment to the outcome and allow your manifestations to unfold.
Unlock Your Full Potential and Live a Life of Abundance!
"From 'Wanting' to Having It!" is a game-changer for anyone seeking to create a life filled with love, success, cash, and fulfillment. With Ubell-Meyer's guidance, you'll discover that the power to manifest your dreams lies within you.
Embrace the NFN way of being and start "Having It" today!
Don't wait for what you “want” to come to you. Take charge of your life and just make it “Non-Freaking-Negotiable!” You deserve it!
What would your life look like if you stopped wasting your time, resources, and energy entangled in your self-sabotaging behaviors – procrastination, perfectionism, people-pleasing, addictions, and more – and finally got out of your way? In The Yes Code, Carol Look will help you clarify your vision, ask illuminating questions, and use cutting-edge emotional technology to release your fears and limiting beliefs holding you back and preventing you from living the life you deserve. Learn from the hardships, triumphs, and lessons from Carol’s personal life and her decades of working in the mental health field and enjoy your journey of transformation so you can start living the life of your dreams, one yes at a time.
