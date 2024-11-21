Books That Inspire: Bedside Reading’s Holiday Picks for Reflection and Renewal

From bestselling author and motivational speaker Sarah Vie comes a brand-new title! In this book, you will find a rich tapestry of not only food recipes, but also mindset and life recipes. A holistic experience that goes beyond the realm of cooking and delves into the depths of personal transformation. Originally conceived as a cookbook, it has evolved into something much more profound. While there are indeed recipes included, the true objective of this book is to help you connect with the abundant energy of food. Eating an abundant plate goes beyond mindlessly consuming food while multitasking on a conference call or in the car before picking up your children. It is not about meticulously counting every calorie or denying yourself the pleasure of dessert. Embracing abundance means cultivating a different relationship with food. It means allowing food to become a part of you, relishing every mouthful. Food is not merely sustenance; it is an entire experience. Who are you in the act of eating? Are you fully present in your body before savoring that first delightful bite? Are you taking a moment to appreciate the vibrant colors, varied textures, and nourishing properties of the food you consume? True abundance is found when we become aware and fully engaged in the quality of our eating experiences. In Sacred Plate: Recipes for Abundant Living, you will discover the ingredients of self-love, gratitude, and mindfulness, along with techniques to nurture and cultivate these qualities within yourself. Through the power of storytelling, Sarah Vie inspires and empowers you to embark on your own transformative journey. Whether you are seeking to overcome limiting beliefs, improve your relationship with food, or simply cultivate a more fulfilling and abundant life, the insights shared within these pages will guide you towards a path of growth and self-discovery. So, immerse yourself in these pages, savor the nourishing recipes, and allow the life stories to ignite a spark of possibility within you. Embark on a journey from scarcity to magnificent abundance, and create a life that is truly fulfilling and abundant in every sense.