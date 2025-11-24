The Eyes Are Always Watching: Mr. Black’s Stand Against the Global Elite
Before the world knew him as Mr. Black, Jayson Winer spent 20 years immersed in the machinery of global finance. As the manager of a $2 billion Wall Street fund, he built a reputation for precision, discipline, and the ability to navigate volatility with uncommon clarity. But after two decades in the markets, Winer stepped away…not because he had lost interest, but because his focus had sharpened.
The Jerusalem-born, Miami-based creator shifted his energy toward something he considered far more essential: purity.
His first expression of that ideal took the shape of Casa MALKA, a tequila produced without additives, shortcuts, or the deceptive labeling so common across the spirits world. A bottle of Casa MALKA is, in Winer’s view, a quiet rebellion — an insistence on truth in a business built on illusion.
But tequila was only the beginning.
That same uncompromising philosophy led him toward a medium immune to corporate influence or government control:
Ordinal art permanently etched onto Bitcoin.
A simple phrase — The eyes are always watching — became the seed of a sweeping cultural project that now spans 21,000 inscriptions. Built to reflect society, expose corruption, and spotlight the forces that shape the world from the shadows, the collection stands as a commentary and a warning.
For Winer, this is not merely art.
It is a declaration.
Q&A with Mr.Black
What moment convinced you that you needed to step away from the financial world?
Winer:
After two decades with a $2 billion fund, I understood exactly how manipulated systems can become. I wanted to build things that couldn’t be controlled or corrupted. Truth and purity became my priority, which led me to clean tequila and uncensorable Bitcoin art.
Casa MALKA isn’t a typical entrepreneurial pivot. What made tequila your starting point?
Winer:
Because the tequila industry is full of shortcuts additives, false labels, “100% agave” claims that aren’t really true. Casa MALKA rejects all of that. No additives, no shortcuts, no lies. It became my first public statement against manipulation.
That same philosophy shows up in your Bitcoin art. How did the concept begin?
Winer:
It began with the phrase “The eyes are always watching.” To me, that means God’s eyes, not man’s. People fear institutions and elites, but they forget ultimate authority. That message shaped everything that followed.
Why did the project grow into a collection of 21,000 pieces?
I didn’t want exclusivity — I wanted universality. I built 777 attributes, global cultural references, a spiritual storyline starting with Adam and Eve, and figures from sports, politics, music, and entertainment. It’s not just art. It’s a mirror of the world.
Many of your pieces address controversial institutions and figures. What is your intention there?
Winer:
To expose the forces operating from the shadows — the globalist elite, the far left, the socialist agenda, big banks, big pharma, big law, big government, and the deep state. Soros appears symbolically as a devil figure — not literally, but as a metaphor for the hardship and chaos I believe he spreads across the world.
You’ve said the art is tied to Casa MALKA. How do the two worlds intersect?
Winer:
They’re connected by purity. Casa MALKA rejects manipulation; the art exposes it. And the tequila’s real launch is happening through the art collection, a Web2 brand introduced through Web3. Now Casa MALKA is inscribed on Bitcoin forever, beyond the control of governments or elites.
Why was Bitcoin the only place to preserve this project?
Winer:
Because ordinals make art uncensorable. When something is etched onto a satoshi, it cannot be edited, erased, or silenced. It’s the first art form in human history with that kind of permanence. Fear God, not man, that’s how you stay fearless.
What should people understand when they encounter The Eyes Are Always Watching?
Winer:
That this is a mission. A reminder that truth still exists. A challenge to the systems people fear. A statement that God, not governments or elites, is in control.
For readers who want to follow your message or mint a piece, where should they go?
Winer:
Everything is on X. I speak often about George Soros and the Open Society network his name literally means “hardship” in Yiddish, which reflects what I believe he brings into the world. But the real message is in the art itself. Every piece is a piece of Bitcoin, permanent, uncensorable. People can mint it for free through my page.
When truth is carved into Bitcoin, it becomes untouchable.
The Eyes Are Always Watching is more than an art collection; it is a stand against corruption and a commitment to purity that cannot be erased. Through Casa MALKA and his ordinal work, Jayson Winer has built a movement that resists manipulation, fears nothing but God, and stays permanent in a world defined by censorship.
