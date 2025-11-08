Global Sport Group Launches Athlete Advisory Board with Roc Nation Sports International
Global Sport Group (GSG), the CVC-backed international platform investing in elite sports leagues, has introduced a major milestone in athlete representation: the formation of its first Athlete Advisory Board (AAB). Revealed in London on November 3, the new initiative places athlete insight at the heart of long-term league strategy and strengthens GSG’s mission to balance commercial growth with player and fan interests.
The announcement arrives with a significant partnership alongside Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI), known for its prominence in athlete representation and brand building. RNSI will help ensure diverse athlete perspectives support GSG’s strategy across its global portfolio.
A Board Representing Global Game-Changers
GSG’s Athlete Advisory Board includes three internationally recognized figures whose expertise bridges men’s and women’s sports as well as multiple continents:
Siya Kolisi (Rugby, South Africa): Known for his influence within international competition and his voice in community engagement and grassroots sport.
David Villa (Football/Soccer, Spain): A LaLiga legend and Spain’s all-time leading goal scorer, offering insight into player pathways and global fan connectivity.
Skylar Diggins (Basketball, USA): Olympic gold medalist whose expertise centers on women’s sports, athlete representation, and global expansion.
The group will meet regularly with GSG leadership and league partners, advising on key issues including player-fan engagement, youth and women’s development pathways, commercial integrity, and authentic athlete-driven storytelling.
Championing Athlete Voices
Marc Allera, Chair of GSG, framed the initiative as essential to the future of global sport. He said:
“GSG is built on the principle that sport’s long-term success depends on balancing commercial growth with respect for athletes and fans. The Athlete Advisory Board gives us a structured way to bring those voices directly into our decision making, ensuring our leagues grow in ways that reflect the values and realities of the players themselves.”
Marc Allera
David Villa emphasized the Board’s global lens:
“Football is a truly global game, and what’s clear is that the athlete’s voice is the most trusted voice with the fans. I am joining the AAB to help GSG ensure their investment strategies genuinely strengthen the player-fan connection and build sustainable pathways for talent development across every major market.”
David Villa
Siya Kolisi highlighted the Board’s potential impact on athlete welfare:
“As someone who has lived the realities of the professional game, my goal is to ensure that player feedback - in terms of tackling both physical and mental demands - isn't just a talking point but a core part of the commercial strategy. This board will be a powerful mechanism for change in that space, especially in rugby.”
Siya Kolisi
Skylar Diggins noted the Board’s focus on equity and growth:
“This is a moment where women’s sports will receive the equitable and responsible investment they deserve. My focus on the AAB will be on issues like fair wages and brand building to make sure that as the women’s game expands globally, the commercial model directly benefits the athletes who are driving that growth.”
Skylar Diggins
What Comes Next
The Athlete Advisory Board will hold its first official meeting later this month, where priorities will include player workload, global expansion of women’s sports, and deeper fan-athlete relationships.
This development reinforces GSG’s collaborative approach to global sport. Backed by CVC, the group partners with major leagues including LaLiga, Ligue 1, WTA, Volleyball World, Six Nations Rugby, Premiership Rugby, and United Rugby. Its investments represent audiences surpassing five billion fans worldwide.
Roc Nation Sports International will add perspective through its robust global network, whose roster features Vinicius Junior, Chris Richards, Endrick, Federico Dimarco, Marcus Smith, Ellis Genge, and Cheslin Kolbe, among others.
This moment signals a maturing sports ecosystem, where the boardroom is increasingly shaped by those who have lived the game. As GSG sets out to elevate athletic experience while remaining mindful of tradition and integrity, the Athlete Advisory Board stands ready to offer guided direction rooted in lived expertise.
