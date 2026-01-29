I Escaped New York’s Frozen Winters For Weather Paradise in Puerto Rico

I didn’t give up on New York’s ambition. I brought it with me to a place where it thrives without the frostbite. I live in a warm climate that actually supports my well-being, my creativity, and my goals. I didn’t flee. I realigned. And now, when I wake up and step into the sun, coffee in hand, with the ocean breeze floating through my thoughts, I don’t miss the cold one bit. If you’re reading this while waiting for a delayed subway in 14-degree wind chill, consider this your nudge: life doesn’t have to be a survival game. Sometimes, it just makes sense to move somewhere that feels good… every single day of the year.