Beyond the Dock: Why Puerto Rico Is the Smart Yacht Owner’s Caribbean Home Base

In the Caribbean, prestige often takes the wheel when it comes to yacht ownership. Glossy imagery and legacy destinations, such as St. Barth, Antigua, and the Bahamas shape decisions. The logic is familiar: if it’s beautiful and exclusive, it must be ideal. But the deeper you go into yacht ownership, the more apparent it becomes that beauty is just one dimension. The real questions are about infrastructure, legal clarity, long-term functionality, and livability beyond a seasonal stay.