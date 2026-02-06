Bedside Reading: February Book Recommendations Worth Turning the Page For

Overnight, Jo Giese went from being a passionate hiker to being unable to walk.

A freak household accident and botched surgery left her with a dead Achilles tendon and at a crossroads—would she accept her sedentary fate, or would she fight to regain her footing? When you treasure hiking as much as Giese, the answer is clear. The path forward, less so.

You’ll Never Walk Alone will have reluctant hikers leaping off the couch, experienced hikers grabbing their poles, and everybody looking to rekindle their gratitude no matter what obstacles the world throws at them. When that joy was snatched from her. This raw story is guaranteed to leave readers crying and cheering, refusing to submit to anything less than their best lives.