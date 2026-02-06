Bedside Reading: February Book Recommendations Worth Turning the Page For

As the new year begins, reading offers a quiet, powerful way to reset and reimagine what’s possible. A book can slow the world down, sharpen your thinking, and open doors to ideas you didn’t know you needed. Whether it’s ten pages in the morning or a chapter before bed, reading creates space for reflection, curiosity, and growth. It strengthens focus, nurtures empathy, and reminds us that transformation often begins with a single page. This year, let reading be both a ritual and a refuge—a daily invitation to learn, dream, and expand your inner world.
In the opulent world of the Swedish royal court, Jacquette Gyldenstolpe walks a dangerous tightrope between romance and political intrigue. Neglected by her parents and ostracized by the people around her, the young countess falls in love with Prince Oscar, heir to the Swedish throne—but their passionate affair has far-reaching consequences for the new Bernadotte dynasty, which is already challenged by threats from inside Sweden and beyond. By the time Jacquette learns that the Butterfly Game is not for the faint-hearted, it is too late. For she has a secret—one as precious to her as it is potentially devastating to the crown—and she will stop at nothing to protect it.
Overnight, Jo Giese went from being a passionate hiker to being unable to walk.
A freak household accident and botched surgery left her with a dead Achilles tendon and at a crossroads—would she accept her sedentary fate, or would she fight to regain her footing? When you treasure hiking as much as Giese, the answer is clear. The path forward, less so.
You’ll Never Walk Alone will have reluctant hikers leaping off the couch, experienced hikers grabbing their poles, and everybody looking to rekindle their gratitude no matter what obstacles the world throws at them. When that joy was snatched from her. This raw story is guaranteed to leave readers crying and cheering, refusing to submit to anything less than their best lives.
For more than a decade, Hal Elrod’s groundbreaking book The Miracle Morning has helped people around the world live happier, healthier, more fulfilling lives through a simple morning routine. Now, in partnership with senior living expert Dwayne J. Clark—whose four decades of experience include studying 80,000+ seniors—this special edition helps readers over 50 embrace aging with energy, clarity, and confidence.
The Miracle Morning After 50 blends proven personal development strategies with fresh, science-backed approaches to thriving later in life. You’ll learn how to customize the Miracle Morning’s S.A.V.E.R.S. routine while also discovering ways to optimize brain health, improve sleep, and extend longevity and healthspan.
Neil Kyd, accused of assassinating a Russian presidential candidate, hunted by Russian Special Forces, has only one thing on his mind, saving his daughter's life. Kyd has done everything possible to help his terminally ill daughter. He's out of options when he's recalled by the Agency and offered a special job, a quick 'in and out' assignment to retrieve a video disk from an ex-girlfriend in Moscow. If he accepts, the Agency will place his daughter into a cutting-edge medical program that will give her a chance. He agrees.
When his daughter calls late one night, voice shaking...“Dad… the key. It’s glowing.” Noble Manning realized that everything was about to change. Sleep won’t come. Something ancient stirs, a truth he’s spent sixty years denying. Noble inherited more than a hardware store; he inherited secrets, silence, and a legacy buried for three generations. Now the veil between worlds thins, and a choice can no longer wait. He must save his daughter and their small town by stepping into the unknown, or turn away and let comfortable darkness win. Will he trust the key? Or lose everything...
The star to the New York Rockefeller Christmas Tree is missing. Visitors come from all over the world to see the tree, and without the star, it will not be the same. Join two French mice, Azura and Afrodille, as they map out a plan in New York City to search for the missing star. Along with Madame Bella, the two mice make stops at Times Square, The Statue of Liberty, Central Park, and the Empire State Building in search of clues to find the missing star. The traveling companions even enlist the help of Frankie, a cool subway rat, and his rat pack, to help in the search. Enjoy a holiday adventure in "The Big Apple" that celebrates Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's Eve.
Lawrence Armstrong’s vision for competitive excellence, as a New York Times bestseller, is animated by investing in and caring about the development of the whole person and their surrounding community. Lawrence distills the secrets and internal processes of Ware Malcomb’s “whole brain leadership” culture and its fearless Strategic Growth strategy, teaching companies of all kinds how to:
Synthesize influences, metaphors, and life lessons into a style of leadership
Build a mentoring culture that coaches and supports rising leaders
Protect executive time for creative work
Drive consistent growth through up and down economic cycles
Find your formula for greatness and deploy it to attract, keep, and expand business
Implement succession strategies that stick
An accessible handbook featuring illustrations by Larry, also an accomplished artist, Layered Leadership is an evidence-based guide to raising leaders who will prove instrumental to all kinds of companies’ success.
Toucan Whisper, Toucan Sing follows gigolo Antonio and Baldo, a mute other. They work at a resort with Lyria, betrothed to Antonio, saved in purity. Murder on the beach requires extrication, Mexican style. Antonio needs help. Lyria seeks it, despite Antonio’s effusions. Baldo rises as El Capitán de las Tortugas. The turtle babies await release. Viorica Valenzuela, lesbian madame, makes the scene, as the elder woman’s husband taps Antonio for stardom at the better resort nearby.
Love and romance by the sea blend tradition and ambition in modern Mexico. Passions of the heart and survival must balance what is held most dear.
In the midst of ongoing news about Southwestern water scarcity, Martha Retallick sees opportunity. For more than 20 years, she has transformed her central Tucson home into a thriving urban oasis using water harvesting. Since purchasing the property in 2004, Retallick has incorporated both passive and active systems into her landscape. Passive water harvesting—through basins, berms, and drainage swales—directs rainwater to plants and away from the home’s foundation, eliminating the need for municipal irrigation. Active systems include a 1,500-gallon rainwater cistern for a backyard vegetable garden and a laundry-to-landscape greywater system that irrigates fruit trees. City Nature features more than 60 of Retallick’s photographs, highlights her DIY projects, and provides resources for desert gardening and water conservation.
Here’s what they’re reading at Sonesta LAX, Los Angeles, CA...
It’s 1982. Steve Witowski, a failed songwriter on the run from the law, finds himself caught in a supernatural thriller after an apparently innocent act of heroism—saving a woman from a vicious assault by a seemingly unstoppable wino. The woman, Victoria, is just part of a mystery Steve can’t unravel. Even as he’s looting the decomposing dead for the secrets of a self-proclaimed sorcerer. Even as he plummets into a nightmare of fire and blood and murder. Even then, Steve remains certain the sorcerer’s spells, the occult rituals—the supposed demons and supernatural horror—are simply delusion and fantasy. Steve is wrong.
Victoria, who has just bought a dilapidated church with a haunting past, entangles Steve in a deadly game of dark magic and rituals. As,unknown to him, the demon grows desperate, Steve plunges deeper into a world of crypts, grave robbing, and long-forgotten secrets, all while trying to escape his own haunted past. But when the face of the man Steve killed appears on his arm, the line between reality and nightmare begins to blur.
Tess Lee is a wildly successful and world-famous novelist whose inspirational books explore our innermost struggles and the human need to believe that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Jack Miller is a federal agent who has spent decades working in counterterrorism—a violent world that has left an inevitable residue on his psyche.
Two years into their marriage, as Tess and Jack both heal from past trauma, their epic love, fostered by their ability to truly see one another, has brought them profound happiness. When an anonymous threat is made against Tess’s life, however, everything changes. Will they learn to lean on each other, or will they fall apart into the darkness?
In Twinkle of Doubt, the second Celestial Bodies Romance, Tess, Jack, and their chosen family explore the nature of doubt and the struggle to feel worthy of love.
