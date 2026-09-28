What Luxury Hotels Are Reading This Summer and Fall: Part One

Cowboy Eyes by Patricia Leavy is a multi-award-winning contemporary bestselling romance novel about first love, ambition, and chasing impossible dreams. Seventeen-year-old Cassy James longs to escape poverty and become famous. Nineteen-year-old Colt Thatcher is determined to build a better life. After a chance meeting at a Houston country club changes everything, they lose touch. Six years later, they unexpectedly reunite in Hollywood, where both are still struggling to make their dreams come true. Together, they discover that success, love, and staying true to yourself may be the greatest challenge of all.