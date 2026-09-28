Insights and Perspectives

What Luxury Hotels Are Reading This Summer and Fall: Part One

Bedside Reading founder Jane Ubell-Meyer shares 13 books guests are reaching for at luxury hotels from the Hamptons to Aruba, from espionage thrillers and Lowcountry sagas to midlife memoirs and stories for young readers.
Bedside Reading founder Jane Ubell-Meyer holding her book beside 13 books
Bedside Reading Summer and Fall 2026 Book RecommendationsPhoto of Jane Ubell-Meyer: Susan Pazera Photography. Book covers courtesy of Bedside Reading.

There is something magical about summer and fall reading. Long summer days give way to crisp autumn evenings, and each season creates the perfect opportunity to discover a story that stays with you long after the last page. Bedside Reading's Best Books of Summer and Fall showcases an exceptional collection of novels, memoirs, and inspiring nonfiction selected to entertain, enlighten, and transport you. Whether you're relaxing by the pool, curling up by the fire, or escaping for a quiet afternoon, we hope you'll discover your next unforgettable read.

Jane Ubell-Meyer, Founder, Bedside Reading

Jane Ubell-Meyer, founder of Bedside Reading, holding her book From Wanting It To Having It
Jane Ubell-Meyer, Founder of Bedside Reading and Best-Selling Author of From Wanting It To Having ItPhoto Credit: Susan Pazera Photography

Here's what they're reading at Canoe Place Inn & Cottages, Hampton Bays, NY

The Seventh Floor: A Novel by David McCloskey

Book cover of The Seventh Floor: A Novel by David McCloskey
The Seventh Floor: A Novel by David McCloskeyPhoto Courtesy of Bedside Reading

The Seventh Floor: A Novel by David McCloskey

From bestselling author David McCloskey, The Seventh Floor is a gripping espionage thriller about loyalty, betrayal, and the hidden costs of intelligence work. After a failed CIA operation leaves an officer dead and another missing, former operations chief Artemis Procter uncovers evidence of a Russian mole at the highest levels of the CIA. As she and a trusted colleague race from Langley to Moscow and Paris to expose the traitor, they must question lifelong friendships and confront dangerous secrets. Fast paced and suspenseful, this novel delivers intrigue, emotional depth, and high stakes from beginning to end.

Here's what they're reading at The Ven at Embassy Row, Washington, DC

A Dangerous Friendship: A Novel by Robin Merle

Book cover of A Dangerous Friendship: A Novel by Robin Merle
A Dangerous Friendship: A Novel by Robin MerlePhoto Courtesy of Bedside Reading

A Dangerous Friendship: A Novel by Robin Merle

After her divorce, twenty-nine-year-old Tina is drawn to Spike, a seductive woman who seems fearless and untouchable. What begins as adventure and reinvention pulls Tina into a dangerous world of power, sex, wealthy men, and hidden secrets. A darkly witty thriller about obsession, betrayal, survival, and a friendship that may ultimately destroy her.

Here's what they're reading at Kimpton Marlowe, Cambridge, MA

Blood Rivalry: A Southern Novel of Power, Deceit, and Rebirth (Atkins Family Low Country Saga, Book 3) by Bestselling Author Paul Attaway

Book cover of Blood Rivalry: A Southern Novel of Power, Deceit, and Rebirth by Paul Attaway
Blood Rivalry: A Southern Novel of Power, Deceit, and Rebirth (Atkins Family Low Country Saga, Book 3) by Bestselling Author Paul AttawayPhoto Courtesy of Bedside Reading

Blood Rivalry: A Southern Novel of Power, Deceit, and Rebirth (Atkins Family Low Country Saga, Book 3) by Bestselling Author Paul Attaway

Eli, a rockstar chef, and Walker, a lawyer, brothers living in Charleston, whose lives were turned upside down years earlier by a brutal murder, join forces to expose the secrets and corruption behind the rise of SC Governor Johnny Dunsmore and his family's march to place him in the White House.

Here's what they're reading at The Benjamin Royal Sonesta, New York, NY

Have a Great Summer by Francesca Cocchi

Book cover of Have a Great Summer by Francesca Cocchi
Have a Great Summer by Francesca CocchiPhoto Courtesy of Bedside Reading

Have a Great Summer by Francesca Cocchi

Lina Mariano is stuck in her hometown, her job, and the past. Fifteen Jersey Shore summers after heartbreak with Sebastian, she must cover his wedding as a columnist. Facing old feelings, new perspective, and advice from her best friend, Lina questions what future she truly wants.

Here's what they're reading at Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort, Spa & Casino, Aruba

Where the Heart Meets the Sea: A Novel by Kimbra Drake

Book cover of Where the Heart Meets the Sea: A Novel by Kimbra Drake
Where the Heart Meets the Sea: A Novel by Kimbra DrakePhoto Courtesy of Bedside Reading

Where the Heart Meets the Sea: A Novel by Kimbra Drake

Ella Nilsen never knew her parents or how her mother died. After her grandmother's death, she inherits a remote cottage in Lyngør, Norway, where locals guard painful secrets. As Ella searches for answers, she meets boatbuilder Leif, whose own grief is tied to the island's past.

Here's what they're reading at Sonesta Denver Downtown, CO

Always Hungry: How I Lost the Weight and Found Myself by Jane McGuinness

Book cover of Always Hungry: How I Lost the Weight and Found Myself by Jane McGuinness
Always Hungry: How I Lost the Weight and Found Myself by Jane McGuinnessPhoto Courtesy of Bedside Reading

Always Hungry: How I Lost the Weight and Found Myself by Jane McGuinness

Jane McGuinness's darkly funny memoir traces her dysfunctional childhood in outback Australia, recovery from emotional eating, and life after leaving her marriage. Raising three children abroad, returning to grad school, transforming her health, hiking the Camino, traveling through Greece, and surviving Tinder, Jane searches for herself with sharp wit.

Here's what they're reading at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, Dana Point, CA

Cowboy Eyes: A Novel by Patricia Leavy

Book cover of Cowboy Eyes: A Novel by Patricia Leavy
Cowboy Eyes: A Novel by Patricia LeavyPhoto Courtesy of Bedside Reading

Cowboy Eyes: A Novel by Patricia Leavy

Cowboy Eyes by Patricia Leavy is a multi-award-winning contemporary bestselling romance novel about first love, ambition, and chasing impossible dreams. Seventeen-year-old Cassy James longs to escape poverty and become famous. Nineteen-year-old Colt Thatcher is determined to build a better life. After a chance meeting at a Houston country club changes everything, they lose touch. Six years later, they unexpectedly reunite in Hollywood, where both are still struggling to make their dreams come true. Together, they discover that success, love, and staying true to yourself may be the greatest challenge of all.

Here's what they're reading at Conrad New York Downtown, NY

Not What It Seems (The Savannah Series, Book 5) by Lisa Jackson

Book cover of Not What It Seems (The Savannah Series, Book 5) by Lisa Jackson
Not What It Seems (The Savannah Series, Book 5) by Lisa JacksonPhoto Courtesy of Bedside Reading

Not What It Seems (The Savannah Series, Book 5) by Lisa Jackson

#1 New York Times bestselling author Lisa Jackson returns with a Southern Gothic thriller set in Savannah and Lowcountry Georgia. Crime writer Nikki Gillette and her husband, Detective Pierce Reed, race through Spanish moss, swampy marshes, and rising danger to expose an obsessive killer with a mysterious method.

Here's what they're reading at Andaz Miami Beach, FL

Greater Expectations: A Novel by Angela Terry

Book cover of Greater Expectations: A Novel by Angela Terry
Greater Expectations: A Novel by Angela TerryPhoto Courtesy of Bedside Reading

Greater Expectations: A Novel by Angela Terry

Another bestseller by Angela Terry: Allison James is finally thriving with a successful nonprofit-focused business and a loving coffeehouse-owner boyfriend. But after her mother's heart attack, Allison decides she's ready for motherhood. Her partner isn't so sure. As doubts, loss, and heartbreak shake her world, will she discover the possibility of something greater?

Here's what they're reading at The Pierre New York, A Taj Hotel

A Joyful Way of Being: Rediscovering Creative Expression in the Middle of Life by BrittMarie Eksell (Creativity and Self-Help)

A Joyful Way of Being: Rediscovering Creative Expression in the Middle of Life by BrittMarie Eksell
A Joyful Way of Being: Rediscovering Creative Expression in the Middle of Life by BrittMarie Eksell (Creativity and Self-Help)Photo Courtesy of Bedside Reading

A Joyful Way of Being: Rediscovering Creative Expression in the Middle of Life by BrittMarie Eksell (Creativity and Self-Help)

The bestseller, A Joyful Way of Being, invites readers at midlife to embrace creativity as a path to joy, self-discovery, and deeper meaning. Through real-life stories and a step-by-step creative process, the book encourages exploration over perfection, helping readers connect with color, texture, movement, and the artistic medium that speaks to them.

Here's what they're reading at Sonesta LAX, Los Angeles, CA

Rising Star: Book One in the Rise and Fall of Dani Truehart Series by Michele Kwasniewski

Rising Star: Book One in the Rise and Fall of Dani Truehart Series by Michele Kwasniewski
Rising Star: Book One in the Rise and Fall of Dani Truehart Series by Michele KwasniewskiPhoto Courtesy of Bedside Reading

Rising Star: Book One in the Rise and Fall of Dani Truehart Series by Michele Kwasniewski

Book One of the bestselling series by Michele Kwasniewski: After a brilliant audition, Dani is thrown into the music industry with former '80s pop icon Martin Fox as her guardian. Moving into her new manager Jenner Redman's Malibu compound, Dani faces isolation, pressure, family strain, and industry conflict as her debut album and future stardom risk falling apart.

Here's what they're reading at Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs, CA

The Captain & His Crew by Meredith Newman (Children's)

Book cover of The Captain & His Crew by Meredith Newman
The Captain & His Crew by Meredith Newman (Children's)Photo Courtesy of Bedside Reading

The Captain & His Crew by Meredith Newman (Children's)

Climb aboard and sail away on an adventure with The Captain & His Crew. A maritime expedition awaits, but be sure to look out for whales, treasure, and maybe even pirates! I bid you fair winds and following seas.

Here's what they're reading at The Shelburne Sonesta, New York, NY

Trapped by Bella Olson (Magical Fantasy Fiction for YA)

Book cover of Trapped by Bella Olson
Trapped by Bella Olson (Magical Fantasy Fiction for YA)Photo Courtesy of Bedside Reading

Trapped by Bella Olson (Magical Fantasy Fiction for YA)

In her bestselling debut novel, Trapped, eleven-year-old author Bella Olson introduces Ava, a young inventor captured by the evil Dr. Heynis. With clones, laser traps, shark pools, riddles, time machines, new friends, an emergency BLT, and a dancing chicken named Rocco, Ava learns bravery, self-discovery, and why being weird is cool.

Bedside Reading founder Jane Ubell-Meyer holding her book beside 13 books
What Luxury Hotels Are Reading This Summer and Fall: Part Two

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