What Luxury Hotels Are Reading This Summer and Fall: Part One

There is something magical about summer and fall reading. Long summer days give way to crisp autumn evenings, and each season creates the perfect opportunity to discover a story that stays with you long after the last page. Bedside Reading's Best Books of Summer and Fall showcases an exceptional collection of novels, memoirs, and inspiring nonfiction selected to entertain, enlighten, and transport you. Whether you're relaxing by the pool, curling up by the fire, or escaping for a quiet afternoon, we hope you'll discover your next unforgettable read.
Jane Ubell-Meyer, Founder, Bedside Reading
From bestselling author David McCloskey, The Seventh Floor is a gripping espionage thriller about loyalty, betrayal, and the hidden costs of intelligence work. After a failed CIA operation leaves an officer dead and another missing, former operations chief Artemis Procter uncovers evidence of a Russian mole at the highest levels of the CIA. As she and a trusted colleague race from Langley to Moscow and Paris to expose the traitor, they must question lifelong friendships and confront dangerous secrets. Fast paced and suspenseful, this novel delivers intrigue, emotional depth, and high stakes from beginning to end.
After her divorce, twenty-nine-year-old Tina is drawn to Spike, a seductive woman who seems fearless and untouchable. What begins as adventure and reinvention pulls Tina into a dangerous world of power, sex, wealthy men, and hidden secrets. A darkly witty thriller about obsession, betrayal, survival, and a friendship that may ultimately destroy her.
Eli, a rockstar chef, and Walker, a lawyer, brothers living in Charleston, whose lives were turned upside down years earlier by a brutal murder, join forces to expose the secrets and corruption behind the rise of SC Governor Johnny Dunsmore and his family's march to place him in the White House.
Lina Mariano is stuck in her hometown, her job, and the past. Fifteen Jersey Shore summers after heartbreak with Sebastian, she must cover his wedding as a columnist. Facing old feelings, new perspective, and advice from her best friend, Lina questions what future she truly wants.
Ella Nilsen never knew her parents or how her mother died. After her grandmother's death, she inherits a remote cottage in Lyngør, Norway, where locals guard painful secrets. As Ella searches for answers, she meets boatbuilder Leif, whose own grief is tied to the island's past.
Jane McGuinness's darkly funny memoir traces her dysfunctional childhood in outback Australia, recovery from emotional eating, and life after leaving her marriage. Raising three children abroad, returning to grad school, transforming her health, hiking the Camino, traveling through Greece, and surviving Tinder, Jane searches for herself with sharp wit.
Cowboy Eyes by Patricia Leavy is a multi-award-winning contemporary bestselling romance novel about first love, ambition, and chasing impossible dreams. Seventeen-year-old Cassy James longs to escape poverty and become famous. Nineteen-year-old Colt Thatcher is determined to build a better life. After a chance meeting at a Houston country club changes everything, they lose touch. Six years later, they unexpectedly reunite in Hollywood, where both are still struggling to make their dreams come true. Together, they discover that success, love, and staying true to yourself may be the greatest challenge of all.
#1 New York Times bestselling author Lisa Jackson returns with a Southern Gothic thriller set in Savannah and Lowcountry Georgia. Crime writer Nikki Gillette and her husband, Detective Pierce Reed, race through Spanish moss, swampy marshes, and rising danger to expose an obsessive killer with a mysterious method.
Another bestseller by Angela Terry: Allison James is finally thriving with a successful nonprofit-focused business and a loving coffeehouse-owner boyfriend. But after her mother's heart attack, Allison decides she's ready for motherhood. Her partner isn't so sure. As doubts, loss, and heartbreak shake her world, will she discover the possibility of something greater?
The bestseller, A Joyful Way of Being, invites readers at midlife to embrace creativity as a path to joy, self-discovery, and deeper meaning. Through real-life stories and a step-by-step creative process, the book encourages exploration over perfection, helping readers connect with color, texture, movement, and the artistic medium that speaks to them.
Book One of the bestselling series by Michele Kwasniewski: After a brilliant audition, Dani is thrown into the music industry with former '80s pop icon Martin Fox as her guardian. Moving into her new manager Jenner Redman's Malibu compound, Dani faces isolation, pressure, family strain, and industry conflict as her debut album and future stardom risk falling apart.
Climb aboard and sail away on an adventure with The Captain & His Crew. A maritime expedition awaits, but be sure to look out for whales, treasure, and maybe even pirates! I bid you fair winds and following seas.
In her bestselling debut novel, Trapped, eleven-year-old author Bella Olson introduces Ava, a young inventor captured by the evil Dr. Heynis. With clones, laser traps, shark pools, riddles, time machines, new friends, an emergency BLT, and a dancing chicken named Rocco, Ava learns bravery, self-discovery, and why being weird is cool.
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