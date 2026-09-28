What Luxury Hotels Are Reading This Summer and Fall: Part Two

Summer rolls into fall with stories you can't put down. Our curated Best Books of Summer and Fall collection is designed for pure escape: page-turning fiction, inspiring memoirs, feel-good reads, and immersive audiobooks perfect for poolside lounging, fireside evenings, or quiet moments in between. Whether you have five minutes or five hours, these are the books guests reach for when they want to unwind, reset, and get lost in something great.
Jane Ubell-Meyer, Founder, Bedside Reading
The Permission Mission is a wake-up call for women who have silenced themselves through compliance, over-apologizing, and shrinking to fit expectations. Dr. Cindy McGovern offers a roadmap to challenge old beliefs, own your worth, set unapologetic boundaries, and stop waiting for permission to become who you already are.
In We Are as Gods, Peter H. Diamandis and Steven Kotler explore humanity's godlike powers through AI, gene editing, terraforming, robotics, longevity, and consciousness. As abundance grows, they argue our inner resilience, wisdom, humility, creativity, and meaning must evolve too, turning exponential change from chaos into creation.
A warm and witty Chicago tale packed with comfort food, Cubs baseball, fierce friendships, and the joy of a well-timed second act. It will appeal to readers who enjoy smart, character-driven stories; fans of Fannie Flagg, Janet Evanovich, or Maria Semple will feel right at home here.
After surviving a catastrophic fall that left her with devastating injuries, Laurel Richardson rebuilds her life through rehabilitation, resilience, and unexpected community. Moving into a senior independent living residence, she discovers friendship, purpose, and authenticity. Falling Into a Good Life is a moving memoir about survival, aging, reinvention, and creating joy after profound loss.
Dear Missing Friend by Susan McGuirk tells the story of Irish immigrant Catherine McGuirk in 1840s America through letters. Torn between her seafaring husband, who leaves for the Gold Rush, and a wealthy former suitor, Catherine pursues love, ambition, independence, and her dream of becoming a governess in Manhattan.
Awaken in Nature blends personal reflections, affirmations, and visual art inspired by nature's beauty and restorative presence. Timely for countering stress and digital overload, it invites awakening, self-discovery, and renewal through nature. The ebook is available through major online booksellers, and the limited print edition through annemariewall.com.
A witty, contemporary reimagining of the classic Mother Goose rhymes. Through playful poetry and modern characters, Coles explores timeless human mistakes with humor, compassion, and heart. Blending clever wordplay with meaningful life lessons, the book encourages readers of all ages to reflect on kindness, humility, and the choices we make. Perfect for families, educators, and poetry lovers, this fresh take on beloved nursery rhymes proves that old stories can still inspire new perspectives.
From bestselling author and #1 New Release Mark Kaplan, Unplugged is the remarkable true story of how a heart attack at age 52 shattered everything he believed about health. A former top-ranked tennis player, Kaplan uncovers the hidden role of genetics, questions conventional medical advice, and explores a new path to healing. Blending personal experience with scientific research, Unplugged challenges long-held assumptions about heart disease and offers readers hope, practical insights, and a compelling new perspective on protecting their health.
From bestselling author Christine Stringer and a People magazine pick, Charity Trickett Is Not So Glamorous is a captivating novel inspired by true events in 1990s Hollywood. When an ambitious young woman lands a coveted job on one of the biggest films of the year, she discovers that success comes with unexpected challenges, fierce competition, financial struggles, romance, and high-stakes mistakes. Filled with humor, heart, and behind-the-scenes Hollywood drama, this inspiring story celebrates resilience, friendship, and the courage to pursue your dreams against all odds.
From bestselling author Patricia Leavy, The Artist Academic is part memoir, part practical guide for anyone seeking to combine scholarship with creativity. Leavy shares her journey from respected academic to public intellectual and successful novelist, revealing the pivotal decisions, challenges, and breakthroughs that shaped her career. Filled with candid stories, publishing insights, and practical advice, the book offers a roadmap for building an authentic creative life, navigating the publishing world, overcoming obstacles, and making a meaningful impact both inside and beyond academia. An inspiring resource for scholars, writers, and artists alike.
Between Friends is a gripping psychological suspense novel about friendship, betrayal, and long-buried secrets. When Madison Andrews returns to her hometown after her mother's death, she's forced to confront the disappearance of her childhood friend Olivia years earlier. As forgotten memories resurface, Madison is drawn back into a dangerous web with her former best friend, Imogen, where nothing is as it seems. Twisting, atmospheric, and impossible to put down, Between Friends explores the lasting consequences of the lies we tell and the secrets we try to bury.
Bestselling author Lena Hendrix returns to small-town coastal Michigan with a spicy, emotional lakefront romance. In this grumpy/sunshine workplace love story, unexpected sparks build into a slow burn when a single mom proposes a marriage of convenience to save her boss's brewery.
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