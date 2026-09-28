Insights and Perspectives

What Luxury Hotels Are Reading This Summer and Fall: Part Two

Part Two of Bedside Reading's seasonal picks brings 12 more titles from luxury hotels between Palm Desert and Sint Maarten, with memoirs, a women's business guide, psychological suspense, and a lakefront romance.
Bedside Reading founder Jane Ubell-Meyer holding her book beside the Bedside Reading collection
Bedside Reading Summer and Fall 2026 Book RecommendationsPhoto of Jane Ubell-Meyer: Susan Pazera Photography. Book covers courtesy of Bedside Reading.

Summer rolls into fall with stories you can't put down. Our curated Best Books of Summer and Fall collection is designed for pure escape: page-turning fiction, inspiring memoirs, feel-good reads, and immersive audiobooks perfect for poolside lounging, fireside evenings, or quiet moments in between. Whether you have five minutes or five hours, these are the books guests reach for when they want to unwind, reset, and get lost in something great.

Jane Ubell-Meyer, Founder, Bedside Reading

Jane Ubell-Meyer, founder of Bedside Reading, holding her book From Wanting It To Having It
Jane Ubell-Meyer, Founder of Bedside Reading and Best-Selling Author of From Wanting It To Having ItPhoto Credit: Susan Pazera Photography

Here's what they're reading at Hotel Paseo, Palm Desert, CA

The Permission Mission: Reclaiming the Power to Trust Your Own Voice by Dr. Cindy McGovern (Women & Business)

The Permission Mission: Reclaiming the Power to Trust Your Own Voice by Dr. Cindy McGovern
The Permission Mission: Reclaiming the Power to Trust Your Own Voice by Dr. Cindy McGovern (Women & Business)Photo Courtesy of Bedside Reading

The Permission Mission: Reclaiming the Power to Trust Your Own Voice by Dr. Cindy McGovern (Women & Business)

The Permission Mission is a wake-up call for women who have silenced themselves through compliance, over-apologizing, and shrinking to fit expectations. Dr. Cindy McGovern offers a roadmap to challenge old beliefs, own your worth, set unapologetic boundaries, and stop waiting for permission to become who you already are.

Here's what they're reading at Kimpton Palomar Philadelphia, PA

We Are as Gods: A Survival Guide for the Age of Abundance by Peter H. Diamandis and Steven Kotler (Technology and Transformation)

We Are as Gods: A Survival Guide for the Age of Abundance by Peter H. Diamandis and Steven Kotler
We Are as Gods: A Survival Guide for the Age of Abundance by Peter H. Diamandis and Steven Kotler (Technology and Transformation)Photo Courtesy of Bedside Reading

We Are as Gods: A Survival Guide for the Age of Abundance by Peter H. Diamandis and Steven Kotler (Technology and Transformation)

In We Are as Gods, Peter H. Diamandis and Steven Kotler explore humanity's godlike powers through AI, gene editing, terraforming, robotics, longevity, and consciousness. As abundance grows, they argue our inner resilience, wisdom, humility, creativity, and meaning must evolve too, turning exponential change from chaos into creation.

Here's what they're reading at Hyatt Regency Chicago, IL

Last Bite: A Novel by Amy S. Peele

Book cover of Last Bite: A Novel by Amy S. Peele
Last Bite: A Novel by Amy S. PeelePhoto Courtesy of Bedside Reading

Last Bite: A Novel by Amy S. Peele

A warm and witty Chicago tale packed with comfort food, Cubs baseball, fierce friendships, and the joy of a well-timed second act. It will appeal to readers who enjoy smart, character-driven stories; fans of Fannie Flagg, Janet Evanovich, or Maria Semple will feel right at home here.

Here's what they're reading at Dawn Ranch, Guerneville, CA

Falling Into a Good Life: A Memoir by Laurel Richardson

Book cover of Falling Into a Good Life: A Memoir by Laurel Richardson
Falling Into a Good Life: A Memoir by Laurel RichardsonPhoto Courtesy of Bedside Reading

Falling Into a Good Life: A Memoir by Laurel Richardson

After surviving a catastrophic fall that left her with devastating injuries, Laurel Richardson rebuilds her life through rehabilitation, resilience, and unexpected community. Moving into a senior independent living residence, she discovers friendship, purpose, and authenticity. Falling Into a Good Life is a moving memoir about survival, aging, reinvention, and creating joy after profound loss.

Here's what they're reading at Conrad Washington, DC

Dear Missing Friend by Susan McGuirk

Book cover of Dear Missing Friend by Susan McGuirk
Dear Missing Friend by Susan McGuirkPhoto Courtesy of Bedside Reading

Dear Missing Friend by Susan McGuirk

Dear Missing Friend by Susan McGuirk tells the story of Irish immigrant Catherine McGuirk in 1840s America through letters. Torn between her seafaring husband, who leaves for the Gold Rush, and a wealthy former suitor, Catherine pursues love, ambition, independence, and her dream of becoming a governess in Manhattan.

Here's what they're reading at Hyatt Regency San Francisco, CA

Awaken in Nature: Discover Your True Self by Anne Marie Wall

Book cover of Awaken in Nature: Discover Your True Self by Anne Marie Wall
Awaken in Nature: Discover Your True Self by Anne Marie WallPhoto Courtesy of Bedside Reading

Awaken in Nature: Discover Your True Self by Anne Marie Wall

Awaken in Nature blends personal reflections, affirmations, and visual art inspired by nature's beauty and restorative presence. Timely for countering stress and digital overload, it invites awakening, self-discovery, and renewal through nature. The ebook is available through major online booksellers, and the limited print edition through annemariewall.com.

Here's what they're reading at Mill House Inn, East Hampton, NY

Wait...Who Got Goosed?™ Mother Goose Rhymes Revisited by Julie Coles

Book cover of Wait...Who Got Goosed?™ Mother Goose Rhymes Revisited by Julie Coles
Wait...Who Got Goosed?™ Mother Goose Rhymes Revisited by Julie ColesPhoto Courtesy of Bedside Reading

Wait...Who Got Goosed?™ Mother Goose Rhymes Revisited by Julie Coles

A witty, contemporary reimagining of the classic Mother Goose rhymes. Through playful poetry and modern characters, Coles explores timeless human mistakes with humor, compassion, and heart. Blending clever wordplay with meaningful life lessons, the book encourages readers of all ages to reflect on kindness, humility, and the choices we make. Perfect for families, educators, and poetry lovers, this fresh take on beloved nursery rhymes proves that old stories can still inspire new perspectives.

Here's what they're reading at The Marker Union Square, San Francisco, CA

Unplugged: How a Heart Attack at 52 Woke Me Up to the Biggest Lie in Medicine by Mark Kaplan

Unplugged: How a Heart Attack at 52 Woke Me Up to the Biggest Lie in Medicine by Mark Kaplan
Unplugged: How a Heart Attack at 52 Woke Me Up to the Biggest Lie in Medicine by Mark KaplanPhoto Courtesy of Bedside Reading

Unplugged: How a Heart Attack at 52 Woke Me Up to the Biggest Lie in Medicine by Mark Kaplan

From bestselling author and #1 New Release Mark Kaplan, Unplugged is the remarkable true story of how a heart attack at age 52 shattered everything he believed about health. A former top-ranked tennis player, Kaplan uncovers the hidden role of genetics, questions conventional medical advice, and explores a new path to healing. Blending personal experience with scientific research, Unplugged challenges long-held assumptions about heart disease and offers readers hope, practical insights, and a compelling new perspective on protecting their health.

Here's what they're reading at Hyatt Centric South Beach, Miami, FL

Charity Trickett Is Not So Glamorous: A Novel by Christine Stringer

Book cover of Charity Trickett Is Not So Glamorous: A Novel by Christine Stringer
Charity Trickett Is Not So Glamorous: A Novel by Christine StringerPhoto Courtesy of Bedside Reading

Charity Trickett Is Not So Glamorous: A Novel by Christine Stringer

From bestselling author Christine Stringer and a People magazine pick, Charity Trickett Is Not So Glamorous is a captivating novel inspired by true events in 1990s Hollywood. When an ambitious young woman lands a coveted job on one of the biggest films of the year, she discovers that success comes with unexpected challenges, fierce competition, financial struggles, romance, and high-stakes mistakes. Filled with humor, heart, and behind-the-scenes Hollywood drama, this inspiring story celebrates resilience, friendship, and the courage to pursue your dreams against all odds.

Here's what they're reading at Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island, SC

The Artist Academic by Patricia Leavy

Book cover of The Artist Academic by Patricia Leavy
The Artist Academic by Patricia LeavyPhoto Courtesy of Bedside Reading

The Artist Academic by Patricia Leavy

From bestselling author Patricia Leavy, The Artist Academic is part memoir, part practical guide for anyone seeking to combine scholarship with creativity. Leavy shares her journey from respected academic to public intellectual and successful novelist, revealing the pivotal decisions, challenges, and breakthroughs that shaped her career. Filled with candid stories, publishing insights, and practical advice, the book offers a roadmap for building an authentic creative life, navigating the publishing world, overcoming obstacles, and making a meaningful impact both inside and beyond academia. An inspiring resource for scholars, writers, and artists alike.

Here's what they're reading at Sonesta Ocean Point Resort, Sint Maarten

Between Friends by Natalie Banks

Book cover of Between Friends by Natalie Banks
Between Friends by Natalie BanksPhoto Courtesy of Bedside Reading

Between Friends by Natalie Banks

Between Friends is a gripping psychological suspense novel about friendship, betrayal, and long-buried secrets. When Madison Andrews returns to her hometown after her mother's death, she's forced to confront the disappearance of her childhood friend Olivia years earlier. As forgotten memories resurface, Madison is drawn back into a dangerous web with her former best friend, Imogen, where nothing is as it seems. Twisting, atmospheric, and impossible to put down, Between Friends explores the lasting consequences of the lies we tell and the secrets we try to bury.

Here's what they're reading at Dream Inn Santa Cruz, CA

Just My Luck by Lena Hendrix

Book cover of Just My Luck by Lena Hendrix
Just My Luck by Lena HendrixPhoto Courtesy of Bedside Reading

Just My Luck by Lena Hendrix

Bestselling author Lena Hendrix returns to small-town coastal Michigan with a spicy, emotional lakefront romance. In this grumpy/sunshine workplace love story, unexpected sparks build into a slow burn when a single mom proposes a marriage of convenience to save her boss's brewery.

Bedside Reading founder Jane Ubell-Meyer holding her book beside the Bedside Reading collection
What Luxury Hotels Are Reading This Summer and Fall: Part One

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