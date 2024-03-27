The Wild World of Luxury Watches: How Wrist Aficionado Leveraged Social Media to Become Industry Experts

Wrist Aficionado was founded in 2016 as an online platform for discerning collectors to buy, trade, and sell unique luxury timepieces and accessories. Its presence as a digital marketplace through WristAficionado.com quickly garnered respect for its accessibility, expertise, and carefully curated collection of exclusive timepiece brands including Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Audemars Piguet, Vacheron Constantin, Jacob & Co., Girard-Perregaux, MB&F, and Rolex. The boutiques also offer a prized selection of sought-after luxury handbags and fine jewelry for discerning clientele.

Co-founder Eddie Goziker grew up in Queens, New York, and moved to Long Island at the age of eighteen. He there worked at the local Tourneau brand store while at university, which further fostered his early affinity for timepieces and honed his expertise on investments and design. With a Cartier Roadster, he began his personal collection and had already amassed twenty wristwatches by university graduation. Though he initially pursued a successful practicing career in dentistry until recently, Eddie ultimately chose to follow his passions to work with partner and friend Vadim Yakubov on Wrist Aficionado luxury resale full-time.

Vadim Yakubov has long been a figure in the wristwatch world. The Wrist Aficionado co-founder quickly learned the industry from the inside out through working with family connection Jacob & Co. right out of university. He rapidly advanced from sales assistant to global sales manager, developing a deep network of connections along the way. When he felt the calling and surety to start his own venture, Vadim reached out to Eddie Goziker, longtime childhood friend and fellow watch enthusiast, while Eddie was at university intending to practice dentistry.

The two launched Wrist Aficionado on social media in 2016, and rapidly secured fans of the very same exclusive brands they loved. An online retail site and office in Rockefeller Center followed, but the duo quickly realized their customers were also interested in a brick-and-mortar element to experience Wrist Aficionado's signature white-glove service and tangible expertise in-person. In 2018, the pair opened the company's first retail location in Manhattan near Central Park, and a second location at Miami's five-star Setai Hotel shortly followed. Wrist Aficionado now has a third location at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, with plans to continue to expand. Eddie and Vadim are recognized as industry experts and trusted sources on wristwatches and more, leveraging an initial social media boom into a lasting respected and innovative leading business within the luxury resale space.