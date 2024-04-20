Nourishing Change: Katherine Boulud's Culinary Crusade with Spoons Across America

This year, we aim to spotlight nutrition education's critical role on a national scale, seeking both government and private support. Partnering with NYU Steinhardt, we're focusing on measuring our program's effectiveness to better demonstrate its impact. We plan to honor Marion Nestle who is the professor emeritus at NYU and has also written countless books on the current food situation in America and what is defining healthy food. We are also honoring Daphne Oz for her work with HealthCorps that support children and teens across America with nutritional and fitness education to help empower them to take ownership of their health. As a television personality she instrumental in influencing families and children to cook at home on TV shows such as FOX’s MasterChef Junior, ABC’s The Chew and The Good Dish. The gala will also serve as a platform to celebrate the success of initiatives like our partnership with NYU's Food Lab, which will help us leverage our results to attract further support. The gala will also serve as a platform to reinforce the importance of integrating our programs into a comprehensive food policy, making nutrition education a priority for future generations.