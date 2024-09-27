Rising Star: Luis Diaz on Comedy, Challenges, and Life Beyond the Stage

A

Radio was a lot of fun because it’s all about saying what comes to mind in the moment. When I’m on stage, I’ve usually said the jokes a million times before, so I’ve perfected them. But with radio, you can’t do that. You have to be in the moment and say something different every day, or people will stop listening. It’s helped me become more authentic and even helped my stand-up. Sometimes, I’ll say something funny on the radio, and I’ll think, “That could be a great bit for my show,” and I’ll refine it for the stage. As for The Floor, it was wild. I lost, so I’m officially a loser, but hey, I’m a thumbnail on Hulu! You can see me on episode five of The Floor. We filmed in Ireland, and it was an amazing experience. FOX flew us all out there, and we felt like stars. It wasn’t what we expected when it aired, but the whole process—getting makeup done, being on set, the camaraderie with the other contestants—was really special. It was fun, even if the show didn’t land the way we hoped.