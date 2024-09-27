Rising Star: Luis Diaz on Comedy, Challenges, and Life Beyond the Stage
In the world of comedy, few rise as quickly and authentically as Luis Diaz. Hailing from Miami, this rising star brings his unique perspective to the stage, blending personal stories with humor that resonates across diverse audiences. In this exclusive interview, Luis shares how his upbringing shaped his comedic style, discusses the highs and lows of his career, and gives us a glimpse into his future projects. Join us as we delve into the mind of a comedian who knows how to entertain with heart and humor.
Luis, great to have you here! Let’s jump right in. What initially drew you to comedy?
I’ve always loved entertaining people. Growing up in a Cuban household, I was often the one people turned to for stories. Even if something happened to someone else, like my sister, my family would still come to me and say, “Yo, Luis, tell us the story.” It became this thing where, no matter what, they wanted to hear it from me. And honestly, I loved it. I also loved theater and acting—being on stage was something I really enjoyed. But eventually, I got tired of waiting for roles to come to me, so I decided to take matters into my own hands. I thought, “Why not get up there and make people laugh myself?” That external motivation of wanting to entertain people drove me. Whether I’m doing well or not, the thing that keeps me going is the audience’s laughter. If you’re laughing, that’s all I need to keep going.
You mentioned loving the storytelling aspect of comedy. Who are some of your biggest inspirations?
Absolutely. I think everyone in comedy has their own style, and that’s what makes it interesting. For me, it’s all about storytelling, and a guy like Tom Segura does that so well. He can take a simple story and make it hilarious. I sit back and think, "Wow, how does he do that?" Then there’s Bill Burr, who’s able to make something mundane, like going to Subway, into a bit that lasts for ten minutes. And he never even says the word "Subway" in the joke because, as he puts it, they didn’t pay him enough to mention it. He has this way of making everyday experiences funny, and I admire that. Eddie Murphy is my favorite comedian of all time. He did everything—he told stories, he made observations, and his energy was through the roof. I’m not a high-energy comedian, but I still admire how he controlled the stage. Eddie was a true entertainer.
How has living in Miami influenced your comedy?
Miami has shaped my perspective in so many ways. It’s a unique place with unique people. I was raised in a Cuban household where we had to work for everything we got. That’s true for a lot of people here, whether they’re from Cuba, Venezuela, or other places. People came here to escape and find a better life, which creates a certain mentality. Nothing is given to you—you have to earn it. That’s the mentality I grew up with; it's reflected in my comedy. When I’m on stage in different cities, people may not have lived through what I have, but I explain it in a way that makes it relatable. They might not understand the specifics, but they get the humor in the struggle. When I’m on stage, I’m always myself. If you’re not authentic, the audience can tell. It’s not just the words you say; it’s the energy you give off. If you’re trying to be someone you’re not, it won’t work. Comedy is all about being true to who you are.
Outside of comedy, you’ve done radio and appeared on the game show The Floor on FOX. Tell us about those experiences.
Radio was a lot of fun because it’s all about saying what comes to mind in the moment. When I’m on stage, I’ve usually said the jokes a million times before, so I’ve perfected them. But with radio, you can’t do that. You have to be in the moment and say something different every day, or people will stop listening. It’s helped me become more authentic and even helped my stand-up. Sometimes, I’ll say something funny on the radio, and I’ll think, “That could be a great bit for my show,” and I’ll refine it for the stage. As for The Floor, it was wild. I lost, so I’m officially a loser, but hey, I’m a thumbnail on Hulu! You can see me on episode five of The Floor. We filmed in Ireland, and it was an amazing experience. FOX flew us all out there, and we felt like stars. It wasn’t what we expected when it aired, but the whole process—getting makeup done, being on set, the camaraderie with the other contestants—was really special. It was fun, even if the show didn’t land the way we hoped.
What about memorable performances? Any standout moments?
One of my favorite performances was recent, actually. It was a fundraiser for veterans, and I did the show for free because it was for a cause I believe in. We’re able to do what we do because of the veterans, so it felt important to give back. But what made it special wasn’t just the show—it was the conversations I had afterward. Hearing their stories and realizing that I was able to make them laugh despite everything they’ve been through, that’s what stuck with me. It’s not always about the work you do on stage, but the impact you leave offstage. That’s the kind of show that stays with you.
Comedy has its ups and downs. Have you ever had to deal with difficult audiences or hecklers?
Oh, for sure. One time I was doing a fundraiser for a motorcycle gang, and one of the audience members heckled me mid-set. I was telling a real story, and this guy yells, “Fake!” It was frustrating because it was such a personal story, and he interrupted right before the punchline. I tried to engage with him, but he wouldn’t let up. I ended up making a pretty harsh joke, and he got up to fight me. I wasn’t the headliner, so as soon as he stood up, I said, “That’s my time!” and got off the stage. The guy never fought me, but the whole situation escalated, and they ended up apologizing later. It wasn’t my finest moment, but sometimes you just have to roll with it.
Any upcoming events you’re excited about?
Yes! I’m headlining a show on October 5th. It’s going to be a daytime event with a brunch vibe. I’ve seen a lot of comics do daytime shows, and I wanted to try it out. We’ll have drinking games, stand-up, and a showcase of some of the best comics in the city. I’ve also got a couple of guys flying in for the show, so it’s going to be a mix of local and national talent. It’s more of a showcase than a traditional stand-up show, and I’m excited to see how it goes.
Sounds like a fun event! What are your future plans?
Keep working, keep grinding. I’ve got a few comedy festivals lined up, and I’m focusing on expanding into new markets. There are some places where I can’t sell out a club yet, so I’m doing festivals to get my name out there. I just want to keep performing and see where it takes me. As long as they keep booking me, I’ll keep doing it.
Thanks so much for chatting with us, Luis. We wish you the best of luck with your upcoming shows and future projects!
