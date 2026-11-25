In about a year, the business has grown from the founders' living room to customers across the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Canada and beyond. Repeat customers come back to design a fifth or sixth case, or a gift for a friend. The United States is the market the founders most want to grow, and they hope to hold their first physical pop-up there within the next year. Custom cases start at $75, and the brand covers taxes and tariffs on U.S. orders.