At a Glance
Produced in partnership with The Charmé Edit.
The Charmé Edit makes phone cases the way a jeweler builds a charm bracelet: one piece at a time, by hand, from a collection of charms, pendants, rhinestones and small found objects. Co-founders Taylor Wu and Fiorenza Deandra built the London brand alongside their full-time corporate careers in strategy. A year later, every case still passes through their hands, and a growing share is designed by the customers who will carry them.
The idea came from two collections. Wu once owned more than 100 cases for a single phone and changed them to suit her outfit and mood. Deandra gravitated to distinctive jewelry and unusual little pieces. Looking for a creative outlet outside their day jobs, they wanted something to make with their hands, and they wondered what would happen if Deandra's pendants, buttons and trinkets met Wu's cases.
The turning point came at their pop-ups in London. Wu watched strangers stop at the stand, design cases on the spot and tell the founders they had never seen anything like them. Sales figures on a screen had never felt like that.
"That was when I realized we weren't just making something we personally loved; we were creating something that genuinely resonated with other people," Wu says. "As the orders, customer feedback and interest in the brand continued to grow, I found myself thinking less about The Charmé Edit as a side project and more about everything it could become."
Their professional backgrounds still shape how the business runs. Deandra credits them with the habit of deciding by the numbers, weighing the likely return on stock, new products and marketing before committing money. The pair set out to be profitable from the first day and have kept financial sustainability ahead of growth at any cost.
Building a creative business also required a different approach to experimentation. "In consulting, you're trained to research, evaluate risks and build a strong case before making a recommendation," Wu says. "But when you're creating something with your hands, sometimes you just have to try it." Several of their best designs began as charm combinations nobody had tested.
Wu oversees The Charmé Edit from end to end, balancing the practical demands of running the business with developing new products and shaping its growth. From building the online customizer from scratch to the ideas that might become the brand's next collection, she helps turn creative concepts into experiences customers can make their own. Deandra, who has a background in graphic design, leads branding, visual identity and marketing, with a particular eye for sourcing unusual charms. Their instincts often differ.
The “Amour Rosa” phone case design settled one of those differences. Wu designed the very pink case for the summer collection, and Deandra, never a fan of pink, had her doubts. It became one of the brand's bestsellers. "I was definitely proven wrong on that one," Deandra says. "It taught us that our personal preferences don't always reflect what customers will love, and sometimes the designs you least expect turn out to be the most popular."
Every case is still handmade by the founders in London. An order begins with the customer's design in the online customizer, which Wu counts among the best parts of the day because the layouts so often surprise them. The founders gather the charms, recreate the design by hand, let the gel cure, then check and pack the case. The making itself takes 10 to 15 minutes. Custom orders take four to seven working days from start to dispatch.
"The one thing we'd never rush is making sure every charm is placed and secured properly," Wu says. "For now, we love that every case still passes through our own hands before it reaches its new owner."
Durability took longer to solve than design. The first cases used ready-made gels from the market. The founders soon worked with a factory to develop a formula of their own and have upgraded it three times since. Deandra has also grown stricter about what goes onto a case, passing on charms too bulky, tall or pointy to hold comfortably or slip into a handbag.
"We want our cases to feel like statement accessories," she says, "but ultimately, they're made to be carried, held and enjoyed every single day."
Before the live customizer launched, customers chose their charms and the founders designed the layout. Wu favors playful, slightly slanted arrangements, while Deandra prefers symmetry and balance, and the two sometimes debate the best design among themselves. Now, customers can choose their own charms and decide where to place them, creating anything from a simple design with a few meaningful pieces to a case filled with charms.
The founders have noticed that many customers place initials and evil eye charms near the top of their cases so they remain visible in mirror selfies, an idea they hadn't thought of themselves. Angel numbers are popular too, with 777 the most requested.
Personalization often carries more weight than style. One customer joined her own initials to her husband's and her daughter's with an infinity symbol. Another, newly engaged, added her future married surname. The order that stayed with the founders came from a customer who chose her late father's name, his zodiac sign and a small angel charm to remember him.
"When people personalize something, they're not just asking for their name or initials to be added," Wu says. "They're looking for a way to carry a little piece of their story, their memories or the people they love."
Rhinestones are back across fashion, and beauty has crossed into accessories, with lip balms and makeup now attached to phones and bags as things to show off. The Charmé Edit was gathering trinkets for its cases before either moment arrived, so the founders treat trends as material to work with. "When the whole 'bedazzle everything' trend started taking off, it felt like something we'd been doing all along," Wu says.
The brand's Custom Bedazzled Charm Phone Case carries that sparkle, and customers often add their initials to it. The founders' practice is to bring their own interpretation to whatever is in the air, mixing in initials, miniature objects or meaningful charms. A trend that gives them nothing interesting to play with, they let pass.
Charm selection is where the signature shows. Deandra hunts for unconventional pieces, among them vintage-style buttons, miniature toys, tiny drawer handles and necklace pendants. A miniature tennis racket is a house favorite, and one of the newest additions is a matchstick. "We're very intentional about the colors, textures, proportions and placement of each charm, making sure that even the most unexpected combinations feel cohesive," she says.
Wu still changes cases to match her outfits and moods, and she has designed more than 20 Charmé Edit cases for herself. On days she feels mysterious and chic, she reaches for a black case; The Oracle is a favorite. On brighter days, she chooses a white case with delicate charms. She coordinates as often as she contrasts, using a colorful case to lift a simple look.
Her firmer advice is about meaning: choose charms that represent you, from an angel number or zodiac sign to a favorite animal or a symbol with private significance. "I think the best statement accessories are the ones that tell a little story about the person carrying them," she says.
The founders follow that rule themselves. Deandra carries the Burning Heart case, its central heart a reminder to do things with love. Wu's favorite charm is the serpent. She was born in the Year of the Snake, and she likes how chic and mysterious it looks.
In about a year, the business has grown from the founders' living room to customers across the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Canada and beyond. Repeat customers come back to design a fifth or sixth case, or a gift for a friend. The United States is the market the founders most want to grow, and they hope to hold their first physical pop-up there within the next year. Custom cases start at $75, and the brand covers taxes and tariffs on U.S. orders.
Customizable tote bags mark the first move into a new category. Wu also wants to expand brand activations. The founders already host private customization workshops in London for celebrations, and they would like to build tailored events for fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands, with charms chosen to reflect each brand's identity and colors, and guests leaving with an accessory they made themselves.
As The Charmé Edit grows, the founders want to keep that sense of personalization and individuality at its core, creating accessories and moments that feel personal, distinctive and made to be enjoyed every day.
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