Spotlight with Julianne Michelle on Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe as Global Peace Ambassador and Recipient of the US President’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the United Nations Headquarters

On October 18th, I had the privilege of attending the High-Level Humanitarian Leadership Award event at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. It was a momentous occasion where my dear friend, Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe, was appointed as Global Peace Ambassador by the Institute of Public Policy and Diplomacy Research (IPPDR). He also received the United States President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, the Presidents Volunteer Service Award, and The Humanitarian Platinum Leadership Award.
Prince Mario-Max delivered an inspiring speech, expressing his deep gratitude for these honors. He emphasized that these awards are not just personal achievements but a testament to the power of collective action and the spirit of those striving for a better world. His commitment to fostering dialogue and cooperation across borders for a peaceful and sustainable future is truly moving. He thanked the IPPDR and Her Excellency Dr.Dr.h.c.mult. Andrise Bass (PhD) for entrusting him with the responsibility of a Global Peace Ambassador. He also thanked His Excellency Ambassador Hugues Sanon and his wife Top Model Emmanuella Sanon for their friendship, support, and recognition.
Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe’s role as a board member of Mommy’s Heart has provided me with personal insight into his genuine desire to help those in need. His contributions to our organization reflect a deep commitment to supporting abuse survivors and advocating for their rights. Through his involvement, Prince Mario-Max consistently demonstrates dedication to creating a safer and more just world for vulnerable individuals. His passion for humanitarian work is evident in every initiative he supports, making a significant impact on our mission to protect and empower those who require assistance.
The event was graced by his mother, Her Highness Dr. Princess Antonia zu Schaumburg-Lippe, and a group of distinguished friends, including Lexye Aversa, who served as Emcee. It was an honor to be among such esteemed company, including Debora Pearl Hartman, Joan Marie Macri, Ara Cho, Ronald J. DeMartino, Barbara L. Black-Melone, Jami Solveig Cirone, Dr. Zarui Chopuryan, Armine Arustamyan, Bart Quentzel, and Ellen Cefaratti Quentzel.
Prince Mario-Max is not only a working royal but also an award-winning TV and event host, author, public speaker, and philanthropist. He is the son of Royal Dignitaries H.H. Dr.h.c. Prince Waldemar and H.H. Dr. Princess Antonia of Schaumburg-Lippe and part of the Royal Danish Nachod Line of The Princes of Schaumburg-Lippe.
Being part of this event was a profound experience which highlighted Prince Mario-Max's dedication to humanitarian causes and his influence in promoting peace and justice worldwide.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!