Concert for a Cause: NYC Second Chance Rescue’s Hamptons Benefit Shines with Star Power and Heart

Christine Evangelista Honored, Melissa Gorga Joins, and Robin Thicke Headlines a Summer Evening in Bridgehampton

The Hamptons once again proved to be the place where philanthropy meets luxury living as NYC Second Chance Rescue hosted its 4th Annual Hamptons Benefit, “Concert for a Cause,” at the Bridgehampton estate of Ken and Maria Fishel. The event, produced by Kate McEntee, Director of Partnerships and Special Events, brought together influential names across entertainment, fashion, and philanthropy for a night dedicated to saving animals in need.

Guests Under The Tent For NYC 2nd Chance Rescue’s Hamptons Benefit
Guests Gather Under The Tent For NYC Second Chance Rescue’s Hamptons Benefit AuctionPhoto Credit: Kevin Czopek / BFA.com

Honoring Advocacy and Raising Awareness

The evening celebrated the tireless animal advocacy of Christine Evangelista, whose dedication to rescue work has made her a beacon for animal lovers nationwide. Reality television personality Melissa Gorga joined as a special guest, further spotlighting the mission of NYC Second Chance Rescue. Closing the night was a high-energy performance by Robin Thicke, whose set transformed the philanthropic affair into one of the summer’s most memorable Hamptons events. Rising artist Celina Savage also took the stage, performing live during cocktail hour and setting an electric tone for the evening.

Melissa Gorga Speaking at the Hamptons Benefit
Celina Savage Performing at the Hamptons Benefit
Robin Thicke Performing at the Hamptons Benefit

A Guest List of Impact

The benefit drew a guest list that blended Hollywood names, industry leaders, and longtime supporters of the rescue’s mission. Notable attendees included Christine Evangelista, Melissa Gorga, Robin Thicke, Alexandra Daddario, Candace Bushnell, Jean Shafiroff, Leesa Rowland, Donna Rubin, Ken and Maria Fishel, Jennifer Brooks, Lisa Blanco, Lisa Rose, and Kate McEntee. Together with philanthropists, creatives, and rescue advocates, their presence underscored the importance of uniting luxury culture with meaningful causes.

Alexandra Daddario
Leesa Rowland
Kenneth Fishel and Maria Fishel
Melissa Gorga, Robin Thicke, Lisa Blanco, Kate McEntee
Philanthropy Meets Luxury Living

Supporting the evening were a roster of sponsors that reflected the seamless connection between high-end lifestyle and charitable giving. Renaissance Properties, Cindy Karen Clothing, Verse Fine Jewelry & Diamonds, The Toni Haber Team | Private Client Advisors COMPASS, Goodman Law, Designs by Mark Masone Luxury Florist & Event Stylist, and Ambient Events elevated the occasion with their contributions. Premium spirits brands including BIATCH® Tequila, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Mezcal Rosaluna, FUZZBUTT Vodka, and Hamptons Water ensured the night was fueled by signature cocktails befitting a Hamptons summer soirée.

BIATCH Tequila on Display at the Hamptons Benefit
Alexandra Daddario with Other Guests at the Hamptons Benefit
Atmosphere at the Hamptons Benefit

The Mission of NYC Second Chance Rescue

Founded in 2009 by Jennifer Brooks and Lisa Blanco, with Lisa Rose as Vice President, NYC Second Chance Rescue has become one of the most impactful nonprofits in animal welfare. The organization has saved over 16,000 animals—with a primary focus on large breed dogs and pets in need of urgent medical care. These groups represent the majority of euthanasias in U.S. shelters, and nine out of ten animals rescued by NYC Second Chance Rescue were once slated for euthanasia at municipal shelters.

Through its foster care system and Adoption Center in Long Island City, the organization provides a safe haven, life-saving medical treatment, and ultimately, second chances for countless dogs and cats.

Jennifer Brooks, Lisa Blanco, And Kate McEntee On Stage
Jennifer Brooks, Lisa Blanco, And Kate McEntee On Stage At The Hamptons BenefitPhoto Credit: Kevin Czopek / BFA.com

A Summer Evening with Lasting Impact

By blending star power with a cause that resonates deeply, NYC Second Chance Rescue’s Hamptons benefit proved that luxury and compassion can move in harmony. Against the backdrop of Bridgehampton elegance, guests not only celebrated but also contributed to a mission that saves lives daily. With the support of its community, the organization continues to be a lifeline for animals in need—and events like “Concert for a Cause” remind us that the most glamorous evenings can also be the most meaningful.

Actress and Animal Rights Activist Christine Evangelista with Her Award
Actress and Animal Rights Activist Christine Evangelista with Her 2025 Angel AwardPhoto Credit: Kevin Czopek / BFA.com
