Concert for a Cause: NYC Second Chance Rescue’s Hamptons Benefit Shines with Star Power and Heart
The Hamptons once again proved to be the place where philanthropy meets luxury living as NYC Second Chance Rescue hosted its 4th Annual Hamptons Benefit, “Concert for a Cause,” at the Bridgehampton estate of Ken and Maria Fishel. The event, produced by Kate McEntee, Director of Partnerships and Special Events, brought together influential names across entertainment, fashion, and philanthropy for a night dedicated to saving animals in need.
Honoring Advocacy and Raising Awareness
The evening celebrated the tireless animal advocacy of Christine Evangelista, whose dedication to rescue work has made her a beacon for animal lovers nationwide. Reality television personality Melissa Gorga joined as a special guest, further spotlighting the mission of NYC Second Chance Rescue. Closing the night was a high-energy performance by Robin Thicke, whose set transformed the philanthropic affair into one of the summer’s most memorable Hamptons events. Rising artist Celina Savage also took the stage, performing live during cocktail hour and setting an electric tone for the evening.
A Guest List of Impact
The benefit drew a guest list that blended Hollywood names, industry leaders, and longtime supporters of the rescue’s mission. Notable attendees included Christine Evangelista, Melissa Gorga, Robin Thicke, Alexandra Daddario, Candace Bushnell, Jean Shafiroff, Leesa Rowland, Donna Rubin, Ken and Maria Fishel, Jennifer Brooks, Lisa Blanco, Lisa Rose, and Kate McEntee. Together with philanthropists, creatives, and rescue advocates, their presence underscored the importance of uniting luxury culture with meaningful causes.
Philanthropy Meets Luxury Living
Supporting the evening were a roster of sponsors that reflected the seamless connection between high-end lifestyle and charitable giving. Renaissance Properties, Cindy Karen Clothing, Verse Fine Jewelry & Diamonds, The Toni Haber Team | Private Client Advisors COMPASS, Goodman Law, Designs by Mark Masone Luxury Florist & Event Stylist, and Ambient Events elevated the occasion with their contributions. Premium spirits brands including BIATCH® Tequila, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Mezcal Rosaluna, FUZZBUTT Vodka, and Hamptons Water ensured the night was fueled by signature cocktails befitting a Hamptons summer soirée.
The Mission of NYC Second Chance Rescue
Founded in 2009 by Jennifer Brooks and Lisa Blanco, with Lisa Rose as Vice President, NYC Second Chance Rescue has become one of the most impactful nonprofits in animal welfare. The organization has saved over 16,000 animals—with a primary focus on large breed dogs and pets in need of urgent medical care. These groups represent the majority of euthanasias in U.S. shelters, and nine out of ten animals rescued by NYC Second Chance Rescue were once slated for euthanasia at municipal shelters.
Through its foster care system and Adoption Center in Long Island City, the organization provides a safe haven, life-saving medical treatment, and ultimately, second chances for countless dogs and cats.
A Summer Evening with Lasting Impact
By blending star power with a cause that resonates deeply, NYC Second Chance Rescue’s Hamptons benefit proved that luxury and compassion can move in harmony. Against the backdrop of Bridgehampton elegance, guests not only celebrated but also contributed to a mission that saves lives daily. With the support of its community, the organization continues to be a lifeline for animals in need—and events like “Concert for a Cause” remind us that the most glamorous evenings can also be the most meaningful.
