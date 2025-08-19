ARF Hamptons Hosts Bow Wow Meow Ball Honoring Ellen and Chuck Scarborough

August 19th, 2025 – The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF Hamptons) welcomed more than 400 guests for its annual Bow Wow Meow Ball, a cornerstone of the Hamptons’ summer philanthropic calendar. Held inside the William P. Rayner Training Center on ARF’s 22-acre East Hampton campus, the evening honored Ellen and Chuck Scarborough with the Champion of Animals Award for their 25 years of devoted support and advocacy on behalf of animals in need.