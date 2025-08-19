ARF Hamptons Hosts Bow Wow Meow Ball Honoring Ellen and Chuck Scarborough
August 19th, 2025 – The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF Hamptons) welcomed more than 400 guests for its annual Bow Wow Meow Ball, a cornerstone of the Hamptons’ summer philanthropic calendar. Held inside the William P. Rayner Training Center on ARF’s 22-acre East Hampton campus, the evening honored Ellen and Chuck Scarborough with the Champion of Animals Award for their 25 years of devoted support and advocacy on behalf of animals in need.
Honoring a Legacy of Compassion
The Scarboroughs, celebrated for their steadfast commitment to animal welfare, were recognized by Peter Marino and his daughter, ARF Board Member Isabelle Trapnell Marino, in a heartfelt presentation. Their award underscored decades of generosity, compassion, and loyalty to ARF Hamptons, which has been rescuing and rehoming cats and dogs across Long Island for more than 50 years.
A Night of Elegance and Purpose
The evening opened with cocktails before guests were seated for a dinner catered by Olivier Cheng, set against an elegant backdrop that reflected the Hamptons’ enduring blend of sophistication and intimacy. Following the award presentation, guests took to the dance floor, where DJ Othello kept the celebration going well into the evening.
Among the highlights of the night were the live auction and Call to Arms, led by auctioneer Jason Lamoreaux. Emotional films brought to life ARF’s mission, telling the stories of Squirt, a critically ill kitten rescued from the roadside, and Monica, a senior Pit Bull Terrier who patiently waited years to find her home. These poignant moments deepened awareness and raised vital funds to support ARF’s medical services.
The True Guests of Honor
As has become tradition, ARF’s most important attendees were the cats and dogs available for adoption, mingling with guests and offering living proof of the organization’s impact. Their presence reminded everyone of the tangible outcomes of ARF’s work and the role each attendee played in sustaining its mission.
Distinguished Guests and Community Support
The guest list read like a who’s who of the Hamptons and New York philanthropy circuit. Attendees included Nan Bush and Bruce Weber, Elias Weiss Friedman (The Dogist), Lisa and Brian McCarthy, Katharina Otto Bernstein and Nathan Bernstein, Sylvie and Olivier Chantecaille, John Paulson and Alina de Almeida, Alex Papachristidis and Scott Nelson, Andy Sabin, Samantha Rudin Earls, and Emilia Saint-Amand, among others.
Sponsors added to the evening’s success, with contributions from Kontokosta Winery, Sag Harbor Florist, Broadview Gardens, Loaves & Fishes, Decker Design, Saint Brush, Flecha Azul Tequila, Kidd Squid Brewing Co., Montauk Distilling Co., Sagaponack Farm Distillery, Vin74 Wines and Spirits, and Hamptons Magazine.
ARF Hamptons: Five Decades of Saving Lives
Founded in 1974, ARF Hamptons has become one of Long Island’s most respected animal rescue and adoption organizations. Beyond adoption services, ARF operates a pet food pantry, free spay/neuter clinics for feral cats, and year-round training and socialization classes for dogs. Its mission remains clear: to provide care and sanctuary for homeless animals until they find loving homes.
For over 50 years, ARF has been a leader in animal welfare, and evenings like the Bow Wow Meow Ball continue to sustain its legacy of compassion, community, and connection.
