Honoring Courage in Paradise: Hawks Cay Resort’s 17th Annual Heroes Salute Returns This Labor Day Weekend
This Labor Day weekend, Hawks Cay Resort—an iconic Florida Keys destination known for its family-friendly luxury and oceanfront elegance—will host the 17th Annual Heroes Salute from August 29–31, 2025. This beloved tradition reflects the resort’s deep commitment to recognizing the bravery and dedication of military service members, fire rescue teams, law enforcement officers, and frontline healthcare professionals.
“At Hawks Cay, Heroes Salute is more than just an annual event, it's the heart of our resort’s mission.”
Elise Gertenbach, Director of Sales and Marketing
“Each year, we strive to create an atmosphere of deep respect and genuine celebration for the courageous men and women who serve our communities and our country. It’s our privilege to host a weekend that not only honors their service but also creates lasting memories for families who join us from near and far.”
A Weekend of Tribute, Togetherness, and Florida Keys Fun
Over the course of three days, guests and locals can immerse themselves in a lineup of curated experiences designed to celebrate heroism while fostering community connections.
Saturday, August 30 – Angler & Ale
6:30 AM – 5K Run/Walk Packet Pickup
6:50 AM – National Anthem
7:00 AM – 5K Run/Walk race start, open to the public. Participants are encouraged to wear patriotic attire or department gear. Register here.
8:00 AM – 10:00 AM – Touch-A-Truck, sponsored by Firehouse Subs, where guests can get an up-close look at fire trucks, police vehicles, and life-saving equipment.
Property-Wide Festivities
From 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, the celebration extends across the resort with a poolside DJ, authentic American BBQ, and a full slate of family activities available to guests and the public alike.
Saltwater Lagoon Evening Tribute
The heart of the Heroes Salute unfolds at 7:30 PM with a moving ceremony featuring the Coast Guard, Wounded Warrior groups, and local dignitaries. Guests can submit photos and stories of their own heroes for inclusion.
7:44 PM – National Anthem performed by Kristen McNamara (“KMAC”), accompanied by a USCG flyover.
8:15 PM – Live performance by Stormfront, bringing hits from the 1960s through the 1990s.
10:00 PM – A dazzling fireworks show over the Atlantic Ocean closes the evening.
Special Offer for Those Who Serve
In honor of active and retired military, first responders, and frontline healthcare workers, Hawks Cay Resort is offering 30% off the best available rate and a reduced resort fee of $25 per night. Guests must present valid identification upon check-in to receive the offer.
Beyond the Celebration: Hawks Cay’s Year-Round Allure
Situated halfway between Key Largo and Key West on Duck Key, Hawks Cay Resort spans 60 acres of tropical beauty along the Atlantic Ocean. A member of the Preferred Hotel Group Lifestyle Collection, the property boasts 177 guestrooms, 210 villas, a full-service marina, five dining venues—including Salt + Ash, led by acclaimed chef Jeremy Ford—a saltwater lagoon, five swimming pools, the Calm Waters Spa, and the continental U.S.’s only resort-based Dolphin Connection program. From world-class fishing and watersports to tennis, kids’ programs, and 20,000 square feet of oceanfront event space, Hawks Cay offers a quintessential Keys experience elevated by luxury hospitality.
For event details, hero submissions, and reservations, visit hawkscay.com/special-offers/heroes-salute.
