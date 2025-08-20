Firefighter shows helmet to child during Touch A Truck community event
Honoring Courage in Paradise: Hawks Cay Resort’s 17th Annual Heroes Salute Returns This Labor Day Weekend

A Florida Keys Tradition Celebrating Military, First Responders, and Healthcare Heroes

Source: Hawks Cay Resort

Reported By: Matthew Kennedy

This Labor Day weekend, Hawks Cay Resort—an iconic Florida Keys destination known for its family-friendly luxury and oceanfront elegance—will host the 17th Annual Heroes Salute from August 29–31, 2025. This beloved tradition reflects the resort’s deep commitment to recognizing the bravery and dedication of military service members, fire rescue teams, law enforcement officers, and frontline healthcare professionals.

“At Hawks Cay, Heroes Salute is more than just an annual event, it's the heart of our resort’s mission.”

Elise Gertenbach, Director of Sales and Marketing

“Each year, we strive to create an atmosphere of deep respect and genuine celebration for the courageous men and women who serve our communities and our country. It’s our privilege to host a weekend that not only honors their service but also creates lasting memories for families who join us from near and far.”

Firefighters Recognized With Community Support At Heroes Salute
Heroes Salute Honors Service Members At Hawks Cay Resort
Coast Guard Presents Colors During Heroes Salute Ceremony

A Weekend of Tribute, Togetherness, and Florida Keys Fun

Over the course of three days, guests and locals can immerse themselves in a lineup of curated experiences designed to celebrate heroism while fostering community connections.

Saturday, August 30 – Angler & Ale

  • 6:30 AM – 5K Run/Walk Packet Pickup

  • 6:50 AM – National Anthem

  • 7:00 AM – 5K Run/Walk race start, open to the public. Participants are encouraged to wear patriotic attire or department gear. Register here.

  • 8:00 AM – 10:00 AMTouch-A-Truck, sponsored by Firehouse Subs, where guests can get an up-close look at fire trucks, police vehicles, and life-saving equipment.

Children Experience Touch A Truck At Heroes Salute Celebration
Children Experience Touch A Truck At Heroes Salute CelebrationPhoto Courtesy of Touch a Truck / Hawks Cay Resort

Property-Wide Festivities

From 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, the celebration extends across the resort with a poolside DJ, authentic American BBQ, and a full slate of family activities available to guests and the public alike.

Saltwater Lagoon Evening Tribute

The heart of the Heroes Salute unfolds at 7:30 PM with a moving ceremony featuring the Coast Guard, Wounded Warrior groups, and local dignitaries. Guests can submit photos and stories of their own heroes for inclusion.

  • 7:44 PM – National Anthem performed by Kristen McNamara (“KMAC”), accompanied by a USCG flyover.

  • 8:15 PM – Live performance by Stormfront, bringing hits from the 1960s through the 1990s.

  • 10:00 PM – A dazzling fireworks show over the Atlantic Ocean closes the evening.

Stormfront Rocks Heroes Salute Weekend At Hawks Cay Resort
Stormfront Rocks Heroes Salute Weekend At Hawks Cay ResortPhoto Courtesy of Hawks Cay Resort
Firefighter shows helmet to child during Touch A Truck community event
Special Offer for Those Who Serve

In honor of active and retired military, first responders, and frontline healthcare workers, Hawks Cay Resort is offering 30% off the best available rate and a reduced resort fee of $25 per night. Guests must present valid identification upon check-in to receive the offer.

Guests Gather Lagoon-Side For Moving Heroes Salute Ceremony
Guests Gather Lagoon-Side For Moving Heroes Salute CeremonyPhoto Courtesy of Hawks Cay Resort

Beyond the Celebration: Hawks Cay’s Year-Round Allure

Situated halfway between Key Largo and Key West on Duck Key, Hawks Cay Resort spans 60 acres of tropical beauty along the Atlantic Ocean. A member of the Preferred Hotel Group Lifestyle Collection, the property boasts 177 guestrooms, 210 villas, a full-service marina, five dining venues—including Salt + Ash, led by acclaimed chef Jeremy Ford—a saltwater lagoon, five swimming pools, the Calm Waters Spa, and the continental U.S.’s only resort-based Dolphin Connection program. From world-class fishing and watersports to tennis, kids’ programs, and 20,000 square feet of oceanfront event space, Hawks Cay offers a quintessential Keys experience elevated by luxury hospitality.

Aerial View Of Hawks Cay Resort, Home Of Heroes Salute
Aerial View Of Hawks Cay Resort, Home Of Heroes SalutePhoto Courtesy of Hawks Cay Resort
As the sun sets over the turquoise waters this Labor Day weekend, Hawks Cay Resort will once again transform into a stage for gratitude, celebration, and shared moments—where honoring heroes becomes a cherished part of the Florida Keys summer tradition.

For event details, hero submissions, and reservations, visit hawkscay.com/special-offers/heroes-salute.

