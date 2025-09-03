Game, Set, Match for a Cause: Padel for a Purpose Serves Up Philanthropy in East Hampton

The evening unfolded on the courts with a high-energy pro-am padel tournament, the sport’s rapid volleys and strategic plays amplified by the beats of DJ Rob Beer and DJ Bryan Griffin. The competition was fierce, yet camaraderie defined the atmosphere. In the end, Hank Medina and Eymeric Chevalier claimed first place, followed by Philippe Laffont and Roby Gattiker in second, while Josh Fox, founder of The Brady Hunter Foundation, and partner Pablo Rodriquez secured third.