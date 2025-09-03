Charity padel winners celebrate on court with medals
Game, Set, Match for a Cause: Padel for a Purpose Serves Up Philanthropy in East Hampton

The Brady Hunter Foundation combines sport, star power, and charitable giving to benefit children and animals

The Hamptons saw its social and sporting calendars merge seamlessly as The Brady Hunter Foundation hosted Padel for a Purpose at Brisas East Hampton. This dynamic charity padel tournament brought together athletic competition, high-profile personalities, and a mission-driven focus—raising funds to protect animals, empower children, and champion the welfare of vulnerable communities.

Rallying for Impact

The evening unfolded on the courts with a high-energy pro-am padel tournament, the sport’s rapid volleys and strategic plays amplified by the beats of DJ Rob Beer and DJ Bryan Griffin. The competition was fierce, yet camaraderie defined the atmosphere. In the end, Hank Medina and Eymeric Chevalier claimed first place, followed by Philippe Laffont and Roby Gattiker in second, while Josh Fox, founder of The Brady Hunter Foundation, and partner Pablo Rodriquez secured third.

Adding an extra layer of heart to the night, the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) brought adoptable puppies on-site, charming attendees and reminding everyone of the event’s mission.

More Than a Match

Following the tournament, the energy shifted to Common Ground East for an exclusive after-party, where guests celebrated the day’s achievements. True to the foundation’s values, 100% of donations will directly fund select charitable initiatives—ensuring that the evening’s success translates into tangible impact.

The guest list reflected a mix of sports legends, media personalities, and philanthropic leaders, including Colby Covington, UFC Champion; Dale Moss, former NFL wide receiver and reality TV favorite; Angie Harron, travel and wellness model; Samantha Crichton, star of Serving Hamptons; Ted Jones, comedian, Snapchat comedy host, and event emcee; and Richie Hosein, visionary entrepreneur and renowned connector.

A Mission with Global Reach

Founded on the belief that “all species are created equal,” The Brady Hunter Foundation operates as a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a core mission of promoting kindness, solidarity, and long-term welfare for both humans and animals. Its work spans advocacy for animal protection, initiatives empowering children, and programs safeguarding the environment.

The foundation’s vision and impact have also taken center stage on national television through the new CBS Wknd series Extraordinary World with Jeff Corwin. Hosted by the Emmy®-winning conservationist, the show follows The Brady Hunter Foundation and its partners to witness how everyday individuals are driving meaningful change through conservation, youth empowerment, and community action.

Serving Up Change

Padel for a Purpose was more than a competition—it was a rallying point for compassion, collaboration, and commitment. By blending sport with service, the event underscored the foundation’s philosophy that meaningful change happens when passion meets purpose. As the final point was scored and the celebrations began, the night’s true win was the promise of brighter futures for both children and animals.

Connections

