Hublot Unveils the Big Bang Unico Novak Djokovic: A Fusion of Tennis Legacy and Horological Innovation
Source: Hublot
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
Hublot has once again reimagined the boundaries of luxury watchmaking with the launch of the Big Bang Unico Novak Djokovic, a limited-edition masterpiece that transforms the personal equipment of the world’s greatest tennis player into an elite, collectible timepiece. Limited to only 100 pieces worldwide, the watch is not just a tribute to Novak Djokovic’s unmatched career achievements, but a testament to the Swiss maison’s pioneering craftsmanship, sustainable innovation, and signature design ethos.
A Watch Born of Champions
Revealed in Paris with Djokovic himself in attendance, the Big Bang Unico celebrates a year that saw the Serbian icon clinch Olympic gold and cement his place as the only fifth player to complete a Golden Slam—all four Grand Slam titles plus Olympic gold in singles. The design draws directly from Djokovic’s personal history, with 25 of his HEAD racquets and 32 Lacoste polos worn during his historic 2023 season repurposed into a groundbreaking recycled composite for the case and bezel.
“This new watch is an extension of my mindset and represents key moments from my 2023 season, a landmark year in my career. It is a symbol of every game, every moment. It has been an incredible experience to collaborate with Hublot to create this special watch.”
Novak Djokovic, Professional Tennis Player
Sustainable Materials, Singular Aesthetics
The composite—crafted from epoxy resin reinforced with quartz powder and glass veil—integrates speckled fragments of Djokovic’s textiles and black carbon, resulting in a unique camo-inspired aesthetic. Lightweight yet resilient, the case is paired with tempered Gorilla glass rather than traditional sapphire crystal, reducing weight while maintaining clarity and durability.
To complement the case’s innovation, the Unico manufacture chronograph movement has been reengineered in anodized aluminum, cutting the movement’s weight by 27% while preserving its precision and 72-hour power reserve.
Four Straps, Endless Style
Hublot’s One Click System allows the wearer to seamlessly switch between four distinct straps:
A Lacoste tennis wristband for on-court authenticity
A blue elastic strap, making the entire watch lighter than a tennis ball at just 49.5 grams
A light blue Velcro strap with a polished blue aluminum sports buckle
A white rubber strap with a titanium deployant buckle for a sleek, everyday look
Every detail nods to Djokovic’s sport, from the yellow second pusher to bezel screws subtly evoking a tennis ball. His logo is engraved on both the second hand and oscillating weight, ensuring this piece remains as personal as it is prestigious.
Presented with Prestige
Each timepiece arrives in a sustainably sourced oak watch box, designed exclusively for this edition. Collectors also receive a signed Lacoste polo and sport wristband, further cementing the connection between champion and craftsmanship.
Priced at USD $52,700, the Big Bang Unico Novak Djokovic is available now at select Hublot boutiques and online at Hublot.com—though with only 100 pieces in existence, acquisition will be as exclusive as the achievements it celebrates.
