Hublot Unveils the Big Bang Unico Novak Djokovic: A Fusion of Tennis Legacy and Horological Innovation

Revealed in Paris with Djokovic himself in attendance, the Big Bang Unico celebrates a year that saw the Serbian icon clinch Olympic gold and cement his place as the only fifth player to complete a Golden Slam—all four Grand Slam titles plus Olympic gold in singles. The design draws directly from Djokovic’s personal history, with 25 of his HEAD racquets and 32 Lacoste polos worn during his historic 2023 season repurposed into a groundbreaking recycled composite for the case and bezel.